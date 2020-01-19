Clemson's consistency shows that it will still be part of the championship talks

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Clemson will have more opportunities to compete in a national championship.

LSU # 1 defeated Clemson # 3 on Monday night at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but Clemson’s consistency ensures that the Tigers remain part of the national championship conversation.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media after the defeat that it was easy for the tigers to accept a defeat.

“We won 29 games in a row and sooner or later you will lose one. This was certainly not the one we wanted to lose, but I know how we will react. We’re getting back to work, ”Swinney said. “You can’t win two until you’ve won one. So we’ll go back to work and see if we can come back and have a great year next year and really just try to achieve our goals. We have five simple goals that don’t change. This does not change our goals. The last goal we have is the closer we are, and we hit four of our five. We couldn’t do it. But I’m really proud of this group, how they applied and what they did on and off the field.

“And then these seniors, I’m just so grateful. I mean, really, just God’s grace to allow me to see how they have developed over the past four and five years, being with people like Tanner, just grateful for them. I’m thankfull. No scoreboard changes that. We all hurt. We are all disappointed, but that doesn’t define us. ”

Swinney said the Tigers had shown how consistent a great program is, and he even has a word to describe what Clemson’s achievements in the past decade have meant.

“Someone asked me (what word would you use the other day? I just said, ‘transformative.’ I’m not sure it’s a word, but I would say it that way. Where we were from in 2009. In my first In five playoffs a year, we’ve won two of the last four national championships, and we’ve won four national championships, ”said Swinney. Football was We were academically nine of my eleven and eight of the last nine years in the top 10. We, Duke and Northwestern, had a lot of durability in the field and a lot of durability out of the field. “

“This is really what matters most to me. We’ll have more options. These are difficult moments, ”said Swinney. “But when I hang my pipe, it’s not about these moments. It won’t be about how confetti flies and wins a national championship, or a very disappointing painful moment like this when you’re about to do it. It’s really more about the relationships you have. It’s a real pleasure to just get the chance to get to work with such great people every day. I have wonderful staff who are so loyal and dedicated and only a few handsome young men who got it done.

“These guys competed with everything they had. So sometimes you miss out. Only one team can win, and the best team won tonight. That is just the bottom line. They were the better team tonight. All you can do is to tip your hat and get back to work. “

