Clemson is currently being projected by CBS Sports onto the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.

Dabo Swinney

had his

Lately say about the 12-0 and Clemson Tigers

their position in the playoff conversation. The College Football Playoff Committee, however, remained unaffected in its penultimate ranking on Tuesday in the first two places.

Clemson was ranked 3rd after Ohio State and LSU, Georgia 4th and Utah and Oklahoma in search of the top four.

Committee chairman Rob Mullens says ranked wins are currently separating the top three.

“We spend a lot of time talking about these top three,” Mullens said of ESPN. “Clemson is a great team and very dominant – the last seven games have been very impressive. The difference between one, two and three is only the win against the top 25 opponents. Ohio State scored its fourth win against a senior this weekend Opponents, the LSU, won. ” with her impressive curriculum vitae – these are the separators of one, two and three …

“There’s a lot of talk about Clemson, but their schedule is just different. When you start collecting them and seeing the strength of the schedule, you see the teams with a win or two against high-level opponents – and high-level opponents.”

ESPN’s two playoff predictions are that Oklahoma will benefit the most from a loss to their favorite LSU (-7) in Atlanta on Saturday (4:00 p.m. / CBS).

Ahead of Tuesday’s rankings. FiveThirtyEight gave Clemson the best chance of reaching the playoffs (93 percent), then Ohio State (86), LSU (63), Oklahoma (57), Georgia (46), Utah (27) and Baylor (18) among those with double digit chances. The site’s playoff predictor tends to Ohio State (98) and LSU (92), regardless of the results on Saturday. Clemson is in this order of magnitude (94), then Georgia (53), Oklahoma (37), Utah (9) and Baylor (8). FiveThirtyEight gives the LSU a 16 percent loss if it manages to make it into the top four – regardless of other results.

“I think these top 3 teams are there regardless of what happens – without one of 50 boats being driven that won’t happen,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said Tuesday in the leaderboard.

ESPN’s FPI winners this weekend are Clemson (94.9 percent through Virginia), Ohio State (81.6 percent through Wisconsin), Oklahoma (69.4 percent through Baylor), LSU (55.7 percent through Georgia) and Utah (51.1 percent above Oregon). If these predictions are correct, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports Ohio State and Oklahoma will pair in the CFP semifinals Peach Bowl (Atlanta) and Clemson and LSU in the CFP semifinals Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona).

Clemson is number 2 in ESPN’s Football Power Index this week, with the third best grade in “game controls” and the fourth best rank in record metric strength. The US state of Ohio is still at the top of the FPI and holds 1st place in game control and 2nd place in record strength. The LSU is similar in terms of metrics (# 1 SOR; # 2 GC) in a group of remaining teams that may be up to par with Georgia (# 3 SOR / # 5 GC), Oklahoma (# 7) can SOR / No. 7 GC) Baylor (No. 8 SOR / No. 11 GC) and Utah (No. 12 SOR / No. 9 GC). In the top three, the LSU has the best schedule strength (25; per ESPN), then Ohio State (30) and Clemson (65).

Coastal champion Virginia was ranked 23rd in the ACC in this week’s playoff ranking.

The final playoff leaderboards and bowl pairings will be announced on Sunday afternoon (ESPN).

The ACC Tigers have spent the second most frequent weeks in the GFP’s top 5 positions (29) and can catch up more this season with the leader there since 2014, Alabama (34). Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are the only three teams represented in each of the 36 CFP top 25 rankings.

This year’s CFP semi-final will be held on December 28th with the TBA. The National Championship will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. on January 13th.

This year’s CFP committee is Oregon AD Rob Mullens (chairman of the committee), Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, former sports journalist Paola Boivin, former coach Ken Hatfield, Robert Morris President Chris Howard, former athletic director of the state Arkansas Terry Mohajir USC All American DB Ronnie Lott, Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury, former Texas A&M coach RC Slocum, former U.S. Army chief of staff, Ray Odierno, Gary Barta from Iowa and Scott Stricklin from Florida.

Clemson strives to be only the second team to start outside of the top 4 in the first CFP ranking (# 5) and then win the national championship (Ohio State 2014, # 16).

The Tigers took 3rd place this week in the polls of coaches and the Associated Press after they started as pre-season # 1 in August.

GFP Top 25 – 12/3

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn St.

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

13. Oregon

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. Boise St.

20. Cincinnati

21. Appalachian St.

22nd USC

23. Virginia

24th Navy

25. Oklahoma St.

