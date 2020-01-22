Clemson took 3rd place in the final CFP ranking

advertisement

Clemson returns to the playoffs for the fifth time in a row.

The 2019 season was such that the decision for the playoff top 4 was easy – and not so much for sowing with three undefeated Power 5 conference teams after 13 games.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers finished third in the playoff final on Sunday with a matchup set against Ohio State with two seeds in the Fiesta Bowl on December 28th. The LSU No. 1 meets the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma with four seeds a day. Clemson and Ohio State start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Peach Bowl at 4pm. on the same network.

Clemson travels to the desert for the third time in five seasons, after a 31-0 win at Fiesta Bowl 2016 against Ohio State and a defeat in the 2015 title game against Alabama (45:40).

Clemson has a second league title in three seasons and a winning streak in 28 games. It is the first time that they have been placed less than second in five consecutive berths in the playoffs. Clemson won everything every year they didn’t have the top final CFP rankings (2016 and 2018) – and the best fighter is still looking for a 2014 national title.

Ohio State and Clemson ended the ESPN Football Power Index 1: 2, with the ACC Tigers scoring third best in their “game control” and building third best in their record strength. Ohio State took second place behind LSU in terms of record and game control. Oklahoma cracked the top 5 in record strength after defeating Baylor on Saturday (5) and finished seventh in game control.

Clemson ended with the No. 2 Resume SP + (4.9 points more than expected for a top 5 team compared to his schedule) – Ohio State at the top (9.7), LSU third (2.4 ) and Oklahoma 12th (-8.9). According to ESPN, the LSU had the greatest strength among the undefeated trios (11th), then Ohio State (15th) and Clemson (62nd).

The final top 25 GFP will be released late Sunday afternoon.

The National Championship will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 13th.

The tigers have spent the second most frequent weeks in the GFP’s top 5 positions (30) and have only been behind Alabama (34) since their start in 2014.

This year’s CFP committee is Oregon AD Rob Mullens (chairman of the committee), Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, former sports journalist Paola Boivin, former coach Ken Hatfield, Robert Morris President Chris Howard, former athletic director of the state Arkansas Terry Mohajir USC All American DB Ronnie Lott, Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury, former Texas A&M coach RC Slocum, former U.S. Army chief of staff, Ray Odierno, Gary Barta from Iowa and Scott Stricklin from Florida.

