Clemson QB Commit makes an incredible comeback in defeating the nation's number 1

DJ Uiagalelei will join Clemson in January.

College coaches are always on the lookout for a special quarterback that doesn’t fit when his team is behind the scoreboard and valuable seconds pass. They are always looking for the next Deshaun Watson.

D.J. Uiagalelei has proven that he was in such a good mood last weekend.

Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco’s 5-star 2020 Clemson commit consisted of 444 yards and five touchdowns to take the Braves (12-1) to a 39:34 win over Mater Dei in the Southern Section Division championship game 1 to be collected at Cerritos College. The Braves had lost to the monarchs in their last two championship games and were beaten 38:24 in a Trinity League game by Mater Dei on October 25.

After a 28: 5 deficit in the second quarter and a 28: 12 deficit at half-time, the Braves forced the outstanding quarterback and Alabama Bryce Young (405 yards passing, five touchdowns, three interceptions) to make mistakes and this dynamic to victory use.

“We just wanted to join in and win the game. To get the W, ”Uiagalelei said to TigerNet. “That was our team attitude. We wanted to do what we had to do no matter what it took to win the ball game. ”

Uiagalelei said that he was not panic 23 points behind.

“There was still a lot of time. We knew that. We all knew we could beat them and we knew they were a good team, ”he said. “We thought we were the better team. We just had to run. Everyone out there had to go out and do their job and go out and just line up and we did that in the second half. Everyone did their job and we came out, just started and fought. “

He said his team had never doubted that they would win the game.

“I thought the whole game. The whole time. Everyone on our sidelines did that too, ”said Uiagalelei. “Especially at half time. We had a late touchdown halfway through and knew we had it. We just had to go out and run it and get it out there. We know which team we have and we just had to show it. “

As soon as the game was over, Uiagalelei found his mother and let out all the emotions of a great high school career in a long hug.

“In the past few years we have wanted to win this championship. Being out there and winning this championship, especially our seniors, was a great moment for us, ”he said. “We have been working for this since our first year of study. That’s why we came here to win a championship. We wanted to go out as seniors and say we won a championship. That was all. “

Many turned the game into Uiagalelei vs. Young, but Uiagalelei said he disregards his teammates and the rest of the talent that took over the field that evening.

“It was far more than just me and Bryce. I think it was because I went to Clemson and he went to Alabama, ”he said. “There are far more players than we do. There were probably 50 players on the field with D1 grants. You can’t get that anywhere else. I know him pretty well. In the low season we train together in the same training facility. I have known him for a long time, since the 7th or 8th grade. I am cool with him. “

Next up is a matchup against Concord De La Salle in the CIF State Championship game at Cerritos College.

“They are a good team with a great coaching staff,” said Uiagalelei. “You have a great legacy and a great tradition. They had made a film about them. So we know it will be a great ball game. It will be a big test for us. “

Once the game is over and the holidays are on the books, Uiagalelei will travel to South Carolina to sign up for Clemson in January.

“It still hasn’t sunk. I’m still focused on our season and getting the school out of the way, so it hasn’t really started yet, ”he said. “I haven’t had a chance to think about it yet. But I know it will come. “

