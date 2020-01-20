Clemson Media Day Update: Injuries, Business Trip and Michael Vick

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-06 14: 31: 30.0

Trevor Lawrence at the media day.

CLEMSON – Clemson held its media day ahead of the National Championship game next Monday. The more than 70 media present asked about injuries, crimes committed by the LSU and the chance to write history.

advertisement

We will start on the injury front.

The recipients Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have not explained their injuries sustained in the Fiesta Bowl when they defeated Ohio. Higgins told us that he was “just being beaten up” and the doctors told him that if he rested a little, he could go back in. Higgins was asked if it was a head injury or if he was going through a concussion report and he said no.

Ross said it was normal for this time of year and he felt 100 percent.

“It’s just normal soccer injuries. Just hit and kick a bit,” said Ross.

Defensive duel Nyles Pinckney limped to the Fiesta Bowl and said it took him two weeks to heal but should be good for the national championship.

“I did, I’m a bit crazy. We have never had so long (two weeks) before the national championship, but that was great for us, ”said Pinckney. “A lot of people were beaten up after this game in Ohio.”

Safety Tanner Muse announced that the early 2020 participants are on campus and able to contribute in practice. However, he’s not sure if Brent Venables will hand over the scout team’s quarterback duties to D.J. Uiagalelei.

“I think they came in yesterday. I think they practice Tuesday and Thursday or something, ”said Muse. “I don’t know if Coach V will give up the reign, Jimmy Greenbeans sliced ​​and diced us all week, so I doubt he’ll give us the reign for it.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is delighted to have Uiagalelei on board.

“It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be great. He’s obviously a great player,” said Lawrence. “I’m very happy he’s here. I haven’t even seen him yet. He moved in yesterday. He’ll probably be in meetings today I’m happy to have him here. He’s obviously a great player and a good person to expand the QB room in. It’s going to be a lot of fun. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHv5SvXvwL4 (/ embed)

Linebacker James Skalski said he thought a game against Ohio State would prepare the tigers for the LSU in a quick, physical game.

Skalski said he played 81 snaps against the Buckeyes, but Isaiah Simmons and K’Von Wallace all played 89 snaps.

“This is just a will for coach (Joey) Batson and our strength and conditioning team,” said Skalski. “I was ready for it. There were a few packages that we ran where I wasn’t on the field, but the other two guys were out there all game. It was different. I would have been outside a few snapshots longer, but Chad Smith and I ran into each other and drilled each other, so I had to get out. “

* Smith said he would make sure all players knew that they were playing their Ohio bowl game and doing the “fun stuff” for the Arizona Fiesta Bowl. This trip is different.

“They hope you don’t have to tell anyone. You hope you don’t have to motivate anyone because this is the national championship. That’s why you play. But we had our bowl trip in Arizona. We were out there for almost a week and had fun, but it’s different. This is not a key trip. This is a business trip. “

* Defensive tackle Tyler Davis told us a few weeks ago that he was afraid of heights and hated to fly, so we asked him about the trip to Arizona and the long flight. He said the trip there was long, but the return trip was not a problem.

“I was just very tired. I got on the plane and slept most of the time, ”Davis said with a smile. “It wasn’t bad at all.”

* Defensive end Xavier Thomas was recruited by the LSU – he was never there – but took a call from Ed Orgeron.

“His voice is different, that’s for sure,” said Thomas. “I wasn’t sure if it was real or not when he started talking. But he seems to be a great guy.”

* Pinckney said they knew Trevor Lawrence could run, but they didn’t know he had to be moved until he collapsed the Ohio State defender in the open field on the way to a 67-yard landing approach.

“We saw him in practice,” he said. “He is faster than people think. But we didn’t know he could move that way. We saw that and called him Michael Vick because he can do everything. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IIxKoC6_a8 (/ embed)

keywords:

Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Nyles Pinckney, Gerber Muse, Trevor Lawrence, James Skalski, Isaiah Simmons, Chad Smith, Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas, Brent Venables

Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson’s future in 2020

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

advertisement