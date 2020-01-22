advertisement

by David Hood

Senior writer

2019-12-11

Skalski is happy that the series of 300 games is over.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski is happy that the 300-yard series is over and hopes the pressure the Virginia offensive puts on the Clemson defense will pay off in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson’s defense entered the ACC championship game with a series of 12 games in which an opponent was not allowed to attack a total of 300 meters. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Clemson was the first team with searchable data from 1996 to open a season by keeping its first 12 opponents at 300 or less meters.

Virginia ended this series with a game plan that emphasized quick throws. The Cavaliers ended with 387 yards, exchanged 10 of 18 opportunities, held the ball for over 33 minutes, and scored a total of 75 games with 17 points.

“They definitely threw the kitchen sink on us, formally and schematically,” said Skalski. “It is a good team. Virginia is a good team with a good schema and you have to pay tribute to them. You played well. They had a lot of movement and eye candy. They can’t go bankrupt at a profit and they did very well. It’s the best quarterback we’ve seen this year. They were tricky. You are a good insult. “

Skalski said he was happy that the series was over.

“I’m glad the whole 300 yard thing got off our shoulders. We needed that, ”he said. “It’s been a while since we were challenged, and I can tell you that they challenged us. It’s a really good insult. “

Skalski said the defenders were angry during the third quarter of the game, but eventually realized they were going to win another championship.

“I remember it was about 45-17 and we were pissed off at the edge. We weren’t happy, ”said Skalski. “Then we took a step back and said: you know what? We win 45-17 in the ACC Championship Game. We have to smell the roses a little. I think we’re so used to the 300 yards thing and the number of points per game we allow, but we were frustrated that they could move the ball the way they did on points. But it’s a win. It is a good win. We kept it at 17 points. It’s a good performance, so we have to be happy with it. “

He was asked if the defense was proud to keep the Cavaliers at just seven points in the first half.

“We didn’t do that defensively for us. It was frustrating, ”said Skalski. “But we look up before half and are 31-7. I think that’s just proof of the standard of defense we have here. And what we expect when we play. “

Next up? Ohio State and the explosive crime Buckeye.

“Whatever happens is going to be another big challenge for us,” he said. “Playing Virginia in this game and being challenged was really good for us. A growing experience. ”

