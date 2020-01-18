Clemson is about the journey and not the goal for high-ranking offensive linemen

advertisement

Sean Pollard shares his feelings after losing to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The final game against the LSU will not determine Clemson’s senior career, and the four years on campus will not only be remembered for football. After all, life is more about the journey than the destination.

The four high-ranking offensive officers – Sean Pollard, Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson and Gage Cervenka – had their lockers in a row in the locker room under the Superdome on Monday evening. Anchrum hurt but only had a smile for his teammates. Pollard was in his locker and didn’t want to take off his uniform one last time. Cervenka was wrapped in a towel and stared into space. Simpson did not hide his feelings and was sitting in front of his face with both hands as the tears began to roll.

These four seniors ended their careers at Clemson with four ACC Atlantic Division titles, four ACC championships, four appearances in college football playoffs, two national championships and a 55-4 overall record.

I looked over at Pollard – a young man I’ve known since high school – and asked if he wanted to talk. If he didn’t, it was okay with me. There is a time and place for everything, and interviews can wait. However, instead of frightening me away, Pollard said it was okay to speak and he began to put his feelings into words.

“I think it will take a little longer than a few days to get over it,” said Pollard. “It is easy to glorify God when you are at its peak, but when you are depressed, God builds you up to be a better person. In this situation, I think the most important thing is to just glorify God. He’s putting those exams to the test and I personally see tremendous growth in me and you will see tremendous growth from this team next year. “

According to Pollard, head coach Dabo Swinney had a simple message for his team after the defeat.

“Win, lose or draw, he’ll love us no matter what. He will do everything for the elderly, ”said Pollard. “And then he said to the younger people that they have a responsibility to uphold the standards that we have here at Clemson. We play in the playoffs and we play in championships and we win championships and those are the standards that he has. He challenged them and told them that six weeks before the spring ball they had time to get ready. “

Anchrum said that his career and life are not defined by a moment.

“I think that’s the great thing about the trip. We are not defined by a moment. The career and journey we’ve been on is incredible, ”said Anchrum. “We wouldn’t trade it for the world. If you had told me at the beginning of the trip that we would go on, I would not have believed you. It means that the world is on this journey and has the experiences that I have had with the people here.

“What attracted me to Clemson in the first place: you develop more than just the football player. They address many different sides of life that other schools have not offered. That is what made this experience so special. ”

Pollard said that while Clemson fans have high expectations for the program, they are better prepared for another wild ride in 2020.

“It’s very clichéd, but the best is yet to come. That’s Swinney’s motto and it’s true, ”said Pollard. “We just signed up to recruitment class number one in the country, and if that doesn’t prove his mantra, then it doesn’t do anything. We had 80 freshmen and students on this team who grew up quickly. They have participated in big games, they have seen a lot and they are no longer young. That will be a big driving force for us next year. We won’t be a young team next year, we will be an old team. Now they know what it’s like and what expectations they have. “

