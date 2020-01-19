Clemson DL will be bigger and more talented in 2020

advertisement

Xavier Thomas will be one of the Stalwarts on the DL in 2020.

The Power Rangers were in New Orleans and cheered their former teammates. When the locker room doors opened in the aftermath, they stormed the four to say hugs, pats, and encouraging words.

The presence of Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell did not go unnoticed by the Clemson media gathering outside the door. The general chorus was, “Did you see how tall these guys are?”

Yes, a season in the NFL changed them, but not drastically from what they were at Clemson. It was a different line of defense – we all know that – but the difference between this season and last season was more than noticeable.

I spoke to someone who had multiple national championship rings before the season and asked for a common denominator in all of these championship groups. His answer was simple: a team needs a great quarterback game and a strong line of defense.

I thought Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables did a masterful job this year and built a defense that showed their strengths – the linebackers and the secondary. This was possibly his best coaching job to date, and there were some good ones.

We all knew that this would be a “gap year”. You can’t lose these four and Albert Huggins and Chris Registers and you don’t feel the pinch. Clemson launched three lines of defense against the LSU (with Venables wanting faster and easier players on the field): Logan Rudolph (£ 245), Tyler Davis (£ 295) and Justin Foster (£ 265).

The good news? Clemson survived the year of the gap, some of the defensive boys have grown up and help is on the way.

Ruke Orhorhoro appeared in nine games, while Etinosa Reuben was able to redshirt. Both players are still learning the game and further spring training will only help. The coaches were also able to defeat Tayquon Johnson on the defensive. The 320-pounder has received rave reviews from Gage Cervenka this season – Cervenka called Johnson a run-stuffer, a “guy you just can’t move.” Johnson squats 770 pounds. Add in Darnell Jefferies (who found out he was diabetic and added weight), Jordan Williams, Xavier Kelly, and Nyles Pinckney, and there is a nice base for spring training there.

This does not include the fact that Clemson Bryan Bresee (who can also play the end) adds Tre Williams and Demonte Capehart in this year’s class. Bresee (290), Capehart (295) and Williams (300) sum up size and sportiness. With Davis, that’s 11 places ready to start at DT (unless someone leaves).

At the end of the defensive, it was a learning and growing year for Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Rudolph and Foster. The coaches were able to turn Greg Williams, another long and athletic player whom the coaches loved during bowl training, into a red shirt.

On the way is Myles Murphy, the 5-star hotel from Georgia. For me, Murphy is a guy who can contribute immediately, and he puts that length and size (he’s already 6-5 and 265) in the position Clemson is used to seeing.

The Clemson line of defense has grown this season and there is even more help along the way, which means that the defense could look much more similar in 2020 than we have seen in the past. I’m not saying the 3-1-7 look and 3-man fronts will go away, but there should be more 4-man fronts next season.

