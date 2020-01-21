Clemson coaches say they have found a new thunderbolt in Bowman and Pryor

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-19 11: 22: 44.0

Bowman is one of the best players from the state of Florida.

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach

Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator

Tony Elliott thinks they have the new Thunder & Lightning on their way to Clemson.

Former Clemson striker James Davis and C.J. Spiller formed the legendary Tigers duo, nicknamed Thunder & Lightning over a decade ago. Davis from Georgia was the thunder part of the equation while Spiller from Florida was the lightning part.

Early signing on Wednesday brought two setbacks that Swinney believes could be the next dynamic duo. Demarkcus Bowman is from Lakeland, Florida and would be the new Blitz, while Kobe Pryor (Cedartown, GA) would be the new thunder.

Bowman is a unanimous five-star expert who has traveled 5,081 meters in three years at Lakeland High School. He averaged an incredible 11.4 yards per charge and scored 71 touchdowns during his career. He has also written 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career and an average of 145 yards in his 35 career games.

“Recruiting a young man like Demarkcus is a team effort. It’s huge to go to the state of Florida and get that talent and number one in the state and be the best in the country, ”said Elliott of Bowman. “So, call coach Will Baylor, his high school coach who helped us a lot. But what I’m going to say about Demarckus is that he knew early on what he wanted.

“He wanted to come to Clemson, so he came to camp in the second year. And just like a key role, you know, I asked him to make sure he did everything he had to do to get this opportunity, and once he committed, he was solid. It’s very, very difficult to find a man from Lakeland. You have to understand that Florida is a country. A lot of great players went to the University of Florida, but he was strong, he was totally committed, and he never wavered, and we look forward to his future. “

Swinney said it was time for the tigers to finally land a Lakeland perspective.

“Yes, we were oh-for-Lakeland, but we kept getting back into the box and doing things Clemson-style over and over and I’ll tell you that’s, that’s a better player than ever from this program and really the state of Florida, ”said Swinney. “He is a special player and a great young man. You will love this guy. “

Pryor is a strong runner who has had a strong senior season. 1,471 yards with 211 runs meant an average of 7.0 yards. Pryor added 25 shots for 358 yards, which is 1,829 yards in total before the scrimmage.

“I would say here we have thunder. We just talked about Lightning, ”said Swinney. “Think of Double Thunder here. This guy is a powerful, relentless runner, and he’s going to be an incredible duo right here with Demarkcus. Kobe Pryor is a man’s man. ”

Elliott loves the fact that the Tigers got a great player out of the Georgia Bulldog country.

“When you go to Cedartown it’s the Bulldog Land that’s Nick Chubb’s home,” said Elliott. “And what I like about this young man is that he’s so humble. He is such a hard worker. And if you notice, the last people we had in the back room came from small rural towns. It just has an advantage and I think it is a great addition to Demarkcus. You have thunder and you have lightning, but this guy is very, very elusive even for a tall guy. He catches the ball well from the field and played a quarterback. So I think you will be happy about Kobe Pryor. ”

