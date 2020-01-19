advertisement

The Tigers arrived in New Orleans focused and ready to play.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The good people of New Orleans tried to roll out the orange carpet for Clemson # 3 on Friday afternoon, but the carpet didn’t stay down in a strong wind. It wouldn’t be Clemson and New Orleans without a bit of crazy weather.

The last time the tigers played in New Orleans was characterized by arctic weather that conquered the region before the Sugar Bowl. The weather is slightly warmer this time, which the tigers found when they got off the plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

“It’s a little warmer down here than in South Carolina. It’s been a long season and it’s just championship season,” said Tremayne Anchrum, who then said the Tigers were ready for Monday’s title game. “We’ve had in the past few weeks really good preparation. After a hard-fought game in Arizona, we’ve also become very healthy in the past few weeks. I feel like we’re ready to come back to that. ‘

Anchrum said the two-week release made everyone ready to go to the Superdome.

“A little bit scared. We really wanted to play this game, ”he said. “We wanted to go straight to Ohio, even if people weren’t that healthy. We were still trying to get back on the pitch and prove that we were the best team in America.

“We were all dizzy (on the plane). We were ready to play today, to be honest, but we know we still have a few things to do. We still have to go through the process to be ready by Monday. ”

Clemson traveled to a rainy Santa Clara last season, beating Alabama 44-16.

“To be honest, it feels familiar. It doesn’t feel any different, “said Anchrum.” It feels familiar, but at the same time it feels fresh every time. This new air that you can smell and you know that you are no longer in South Carolina. It’s this different atmosphere, it’s a championship game, you can feel the excitement, people are ready, it’s different, but it’s still known.

“We are focused. It’s a business trip. We had the bowl experience a few weeks ago. This is a championship experience. We have to be inside. The odds are against us. The whole state is against us. Probably 70 to 30 and probably more, but we only focus on what we do best and we just have to do it. “

Linebacker Chad Smith said he wished the game could be played today.

“We are ready. We honestly wish we could play the game today, but it is a process. We were excited. We have one more day to prepare. We look forward to it,” said Smith. “It’s pretty unique. Definitely only New Orleans. It’s special and we’re looking forward to going back here. I’m looking forward to the game. I really appreciate the preparations for the College Football Playoff. Really grateful for this opportunity and we look forward to it.

“It flew by, but so far the whole day has dragged on and I have a feeling that it will probably be until the game starts. We look forward to this opportunity. We really want to show what we can do at the national stage. It’s exciting. ”

Smith said the tigers were ready to attack.

“We were just lying in the weeds waiting for an attack. We just sat back and were thrilled with the opportunity and ready to show it on the national stage,” he said.

