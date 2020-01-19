Cleaner stabs countryman to death in UAE via Facebook message - News

advertisement

He confessed to the crime and said he killed the victim because he “disgraced his family.”



A Pakistani cleaner has been accused of premeditated murder in Sharjah after allegedly stabbing his countryman to death. He confessed to the crime and said he killed the victim because he “disgraced his family.”

After being notified of the incident, the Sharjah police rushed to the site and found the victim in a pool of blood. He was declared dead on arrival at the Al Kuwaiti hospital. The authorities then launched a manhunt operation and were able to track down the suspect.

The 20-year-old defendant said he planned the murder after the victim posted a photo of his sister and claimed that he had an illegal affair with her.

When he came in contact with the victim, he confirmed that the Facebook message was already out and even sent him a link to it.

The defendant – who said he was overwhelmed by anger and determined to take revenge for his family’s shame – then took a knife, went to his countryman’s home and stabbed him several times in the chest and abdomen, pale from records.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

Afkar Abdullah

