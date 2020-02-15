Posted: Feb 15, 2020 / 12:29 PM CST

/ Updated: February 15, 2020 / 12:29 p.m. CST

MIDLAND, Texas (Texas Tribune) – Clayton Williams, a Midland oil man, banker and entrepreneur who spent 1990s of his own money on a wild race for the governor, has died. He was 88 years old.

The Midland Reporter telegram, quoting close collaborators, reported that Williams died of pneumonia on Friday evening.

Republican Williams lost a nationally observed governor race against Democrat Ann Richards in 1990 after defeating three well-known Republicans in the area code. He did it with a flood of television commercials and a knack for colorful and sometimes off-putting quotes.

In a race between two of the most colorful and interesting personalities in modern Texas politics, Claytie said he wanted to make Texas do what it was before, while Richards announced “a new Texas”. A number of Williams advertisements promised to bring juvenile criminals closer to “the joy of stone bursting.”

He rolled past three well-known Republicans in the area code: Kent Hance, former state and federal legislature and Commissioner for the Texas Railroad; former Secretary of State Jack Rains and Dallas lawyer and businessman Tom Luce. And he was well positioned to win the general election.

These efforts were partially offset by Williams’ own mistakes. Speaking to reporters at his ranch, he compared the bad weather to rape and said the best strategy was to relax and enjoy. He refused to shake Richards’ hand at a Dallas meeting, an act of rudeness that struck back at him. When he replied to a poll that showed Richards had won him, he said, “I hope she didn’t drink again.” And in the final days before the general election, he told a group of reporters that he hadn’t paid any taxes for a year in the mid-1980s when the oil business collapsed. Richards made this their final argument and asked their followers if they would have paid taxes if the multimillionaire oilman hadn’t.

Williams never ran for office again, but his campaign signaled decades of Republican dominance in Texas politics. Only one Republican, Dallas’s Bill Clements, had been elected governor since the reconstruction. And after George W. Bush defeated Richards four years later, in 1994, only Republicans were elected to that office.

Williams was also a prominent figure and leader in Texas Aggie circles. He has contributed to Texas A&M University for buildings and other projects over the years, and has continued to promote the school.