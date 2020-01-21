Classic albums live bring Jimi Hendrix Experience to the villages

advertisement

Get Off The Bus Concerts presents Classic Albums Live, which will perform Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced” album at the Savannah Center in The Villages.

The show will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheVillagesEntertainment.com or by phone at (352) 750-5411. This show supports One Team One Fight 4 PTSD and Service Dogs for Patriots.

Clifton David Broadbridge plays songs from Jimi Hendrix’s legendary album “Are You Experienced”.

Classic albums Live records classic albums from the 1960s and 1970s and creates these albums live on stage – note by note, cut by cut. Outstanding musicians spoil the fans with an exact replica of the album, followed by a second set of the greatest hits by the featured artist.

It is difficult to play the music of icons because their entire careers are always at hand. Hendrix represents the style of the 1960s – equality, poetry and freedom.

Hendrix means everything to Clifton David Broadbridge. The sound and anger, craziness and grace are all wonderfully channeled through Clifton’s capable fingers. Note by note and cut by cut.

The evening promises thrills and relaxation. Visitors to the show will find out why Hendrix is ​​considered the greatest guitarist who has ever lived. No pale imitations. No kitschy costumes. Simply incredible musicality from a selected group of the world’s best musicians.

The musicians for Classic Albums Live are selected according to their sound and fit in a certain niche, be it Pink Floyd, The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. The album may require a sitarist, a children’s choir, a string quartet, or someone to ring the alarm. Whatever is necessary, the musicians treat these revered albums like a score – like a symphony orchestra treats Mozart.

Get Off The Bus concerts came about through the vision of Joe and Fatima Bamford, former owners of Haljoe Coaches. After a long and varied career in the music and entertainment industry, Joe thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to give some concerts with people who have traveled on our buses over the years?”

Inspired by their daughter Jenn, who is tirelessly collecting donations for various organizations in their hometown of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joe and Fatima recognized the importance of giving back and decided to use their concert idea to attract attention and support for charities. Some of the concerts included Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Styx, Loretta Lynn, Neil Sedaka, Kansas, LeAnn Rimes, Jack Hanna and the late Merle Haggard. For more information, please visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com.

