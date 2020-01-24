Class II listed house with a huge hole in the wall after the car was plowed into it

advertisement

A car plowed into a listed house, leaving a huge hole on the side of the building.

Residents who live in a row of cottages on Smithills Dean Road in Bolton say their homes shook due to the force of the silver Vauxhall Astra striking the wall.

The wall collapsed due to the impact and damaged the furniture inside the house.

Fortunately, there was no one on the property at the time.

The car also wiped out a speed limit sign and two bollards before driving in the opposite direction in front of a neighbor’s house.

Smithills Dean Road was taped by the police at the intersection with Smithills Croft Road after the incident at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to crash and provided first aid to the driver of the car.

A man came to the hospital, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

According to the police, no arrests were made, even though a man was interviewed at the scene and reported for driving offenses.

The side of the house was secured and boarded up on Thursday, but a heap of rubble was visible in the front room.

The scene in front of the house on Smithhills Croft Road after the crash

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Pictures of the scene also show a stack of bricks and part of the car that is scattered around the property.

A neighbor told how she was woken up by a “big bang” and felt her house shake.

She said, “I thought the car would have come into our house first.

The silver Vauxhall Astra that was involved in the crash

“I looked outside and the car was standing in the middle of the street and was facing the other direction.

“There were three young guys in there, they looked really troubled.

“The house is a mess, it’s just a pile of rubble. It looks like there has been an earthquake.”

The building opposite Smithills School is known as Beggar’s Acre and was listed by Historic England in 1974.

It is believed that it was built around 1830 as a lodge.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, firefighters were called to report a car collision with a house on Smithills Croft Road, Bolton.

“A Bolton North Fire Station fire truck was quickly on site and the firefighters provided first aid to the driver of the vehicle before handing it over to the Greater Manchester Police colleagues.”

