BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona’s home game against Getafe on Saturday promises a game for fans of coaching strategies.

The game consists not only of two of the top three teams in the Spanish league, but also of two different styles of competition.

Since Johan Cruyff returned to coach Barcelona in the late 1980s, the club has not deviated from his doctrine of dominating the ball and tearing apart opponents with a complicated pass attack.

Getafe has exceeded expectations for two consecutive seasons by playing a stubborn defense that breaks rivals’ rhythm and gears them down so their strikers can get decisive results.

The game plan and teamwork that coach José Bordalás worked out of mediocre talent enabled the small club from South Madrid to outperform richer clubs.

Getafe’s budget is less than 60 million euros ($ 65 million), which is in the middle of the league of 20 teams’ financial power. That is around 170 million euros for Valencia and more than 600 million euros for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bordalás players attack hard, try to help each other, and rarely leave their defenses open in counterattack.

Enemies often walk away and say that playing the physical Getafe is just not fun.

“Getafe has a great team and if you don’t go to competition you will suffer,” said Valencia coach Albert Celades after his team was beaten 3-0 in the last round of Getafe.

This fourth win in a row from Getafe brought it to third place.

Lionel Messi’s injured Barcelona faces a defense anchored by Tjeno’s central defender Djené Dakonam and team leader Damián Suárez.

“Barcelona are a great team and we have a lot of respect for them, but I don’t want to talk about our rivals. I just want to talk about us and how we’re going to fight to get a good result,” said Dakonam.

Dakonam and his teammates really lived up to this conversation.

With the hard defense, the strikers scored a constant score. Three strikers share the time in the two-man attack by Bordalás. Ángel Rodríguez leads with 13 goals in all competitions, followed by Jaime Matas 10. Jorge Molina, who plays one of his best football games at the age of 37, has scored seven goals.

Rodríguez has been accepted into the small group of players that the Spanish sports media speculate that they are in the orbit of Barcelona.

Barcelona are reported to be planning to ask the league for permission to sign a player outside the transfer window to replace the long-term injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele. He will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a torn right Achilles tendon. Forward Luis Suárez is also out for several weeks.

Barcelona’s coach Quique Setién, a committed supporter of Cruyff’s school, needs a win to keep pressure on leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona are three points behind Madrid. Getafe is back seven points.

Setién can have problems assembling a defense. Clement Lenglet is serving a ban, while Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are doubtful due to injury concerns.

That could mean Setién will be forced to sign midfielder Sergio Busquets as a central defender or with a three-man defense.

