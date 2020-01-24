Clare Captain Conlon hopes to follow Lohan's leadership

advertisement

It was no surprise that the new Clare-swinging boss, Brian Lohan, chose a player to his likeness as captain for the coming year. John Conlon can inhabit a different end of the field than the Banner legend did during his match days, but the differences between the two end there.

Clonlara’s very first Clare captain is just like his predecessor to Shannon. A strong man in all respects – tough and stiff on the field; swashbuckling during the entire flight; a talisman to lift him everywhere.

And just as Lohan has done for years, so does Conlon, who is now starting his 12th senior season and is Clare’s most experienced player.

He entered the line-up as a 19-year-old, under the supervision of Mike McNamara, in 2009, with both the manager and some players providing an umbilical cord to the intoxicating days of the 1990s.

Now, at the age of 30, along with Tony Kelly, Podge Collins, Pat O’Connor, Seadna Morey, Shane O’Donnell and Cathal McInerney, he is one of an ever-decreasing number of links to the 2013 win over Ireland.

“Every year it gets younger,” says Conlon, now the elder statesman, “but if you take care of yourself and are happy enough with injuries, you can have a long career. You look at Brendan Maher, Pádraic Maher and Seamus Callanan, from Tipp and Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly I played against minors They are still boning their teams It’s good to see older boys around and it’s always important to have a wise head in a panel to get here and When I started, it was Colin Lynch, Niall Gilligan and Tony Griffin who gave me great advice and showed me the qualities I had brought in my career, so I try to do the same to try on the sweater leaving a better place, “he adds.

The reins of captaincy have been passed on to Conlon from Pat O’Connor, a co-survivor, along with goalkeeper, Dónal Tuohy, of the match that defeated Kilkenny in the U21 2009 final in Ireland.

“It’s a great honor,” says the Shannon teacher about the captain. “The respect that I have for Brian. When I was a young kid, in the Hogan Stand or down in Thurles, I would have watched and watched how he led the team, as a player and as a captain.

“For him, choosing me as a captain is huge, but at the same time it doesn’t change much. It’s just a tag next to your name, apart from having a little more responsibility, on and off the field. There are great leaders within it team who would have done a lot behind the scenes to help Pat O’Connor in recent years. Pat has been a fantastic captain. Any advice I can get from him, I’m looking for it, “says Conlon.

“He will still lead the team, while doing exactly the same as before. It’s all about coming together and trying to do the best for Clare.”

That process begins with Sunday’s visit to Carlow at Cusack Park, where the new format for the National League is already proving a winner within the team. “I would be all for the format,” says Conlon. “In the championship there are now 12 teams that can compete at the highest level. Last year you saw how well Carlow competed. They ran after Galway and probably beat them out of the championship for scoring differences. You look at Laois and what they did.

“They were a story about the championship, in defeating Dublin. I think all these teams need trust at this level, so the competition is great for that. It is set up for teams to try different boys. It’s almost like a second championship and great to help teams get right for May and June. “

Those corresponding months last year were hugely disappointing for Clare, especially after the run to the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, Conlon helped win his first All-Star.

Now, under new management, Conlon says it’s about re-installing the building blocks. “Change is always good in every course of life and in every organization,” he says.

“Dónal (Moloney) and Gerry (O’Connor) have done a fantastic job with us and we were sad to see them go, but the change came and Brian was very well received. He learns; we learn. The management team has brought the group really fresh and everyone has a clean slate.

“That is what Brian has brought. We greatly respect the man for what he has done for us, as a manager, but also as a player. If we can take the passion that he has brought to the field as a player, it predicts a lot of good for the future. “

