Clare Raeder

Clare Anne Raeder, 85, from The Villages, FL, went to her dear Savior on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She has been fighting cancer for many years.

Clare was the daughter of the late Alice and Louis Raeder and the sister of the late Louis Raeder III. She was born in NY and grew up in Rockaway Park, Queens. She earned her BA from St. Francis College and her Masters from Brooklyn College, followed by postgraduate studies from Fordham University and Manhattan College. She received NY State District Supervisor certification.

Clare was a former sister of St. Joseph and a 42-year educator in the Brooklyn diocese. She taught as an educator and later became director, administrator, and director of a number of schools in Queens and Brooklyn. These schools achieved excellent educational performance and received a ten-year accreditation (the highest) from Middle States, a respected educational organization. Her greatest achievement was to create an atmosphere of a Christ-centered curriculum in their schools.

In the 1970s, she was ahead of her time by hiring a full-time computer teacher to teach a class of 30 computers from kindergarten to 8th grade.

Before the administration, she taught full-time and was head of the CCD classes from 3 years to high school seniors. The enrollment was over 400 children. During the summer months, as an administrator, she planned an “ecumenical Bible study” that offered courses in Bible study, math, reading, arts and crafts.

In 1975 she was one of the first extraordinary Eucharists in the Brooklyn diocese. She was a liturgist and taught and directed the anthems for Sunday masses for decades. As part of her school’s curriculum, she taught and directed the entire school body for the first Friday mass. Classes 2 to 8 celebrated their individual class fair once a month. The joyous celebration of the children was achieved by singing the parts of the fair and the related children’s anthems to the daily readings in the fair.

In 1990 Clare moved to Kissimmee, FL and taught in the Osceola School District. At that time she was also interested in real estate. She acquired a brokerage license and was employed by Century 21.

In 1998 she retired and moved to The Villages. It was her best decision. Clara loved the Eucharist and the graces of mass. She thanks God for the blessing of the chapel for the sacrament around the clock.

Clare has been a member of St. Timothy’s Choir, Women’s Club, Bible Study, Cenacle (Marian Movement for Priests), German-American Club (St. Patrick’s Chapter), American Cancer Society (Resource Room), Florida Cancer Specialists (Infusion Room) and Extraordinary Eucharistic minister.

She enjoyed numerous activities with her friends, especially playing Mah Jongg in her home. Her beloved friend, Al and Clare, could see billiards playing in the many leisure centers. They enjoyed shuffleboarding with the Allamanda Warrior team, board games and cards, especially Super Samba.

Many people have touched their lives in the course of their lives. Her love and friendship were God’s hand, which she directed and supported. She is grateful to them for celebrating life with her.

In particular, she thanks God for Al. In the twilight of her life, God blessed her with precious gifts. They showed themselves in their deep love for one another and a relationship with their best friends.

The survivors are 13 cousins:

Eileen Schmitt from Rockaway Park, NY

Mary Elizabeth Trotta from Shirley, NY

Paul Young from N. Patchoque, NY

Mary Lou Hawkins from Wilmington, DE

Elizabeth Miller from Wilmington, DE

Ellen Budischak from Wilmington, DE

Stephen Budischak from Wyomissing, PA

Joseph Budischak from Wilmington, DE

Theresa Jones from Wilmington, DE

Agnes Pont from Wilmington, DE

Michael Budischak from Wilmington, DE

John Budischak from Wilmington, DE.

Friends are invited to the visit on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159. A Resurrection Mass will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. The funeral will be held at the Woodlawn Memorial Garden in Gotha, FL. Please donate to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, 5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240 instead of flowers.