One Syrian was killed and another wounded when government supporters attacked and tried to block American forces as their convoy drove through an army checkpoint in northeastern Syria, resulting in a rare clash, state media and activists reported ,

The U.S. military said its armed forces were under fire and the troops had responded to self-defense. An investigation into the incident was said to be ongoing.

Syrian state media said the man killed was a civilian and was one of the villagers in a village east of Qamishli who gathered at the checkpoint and threw stones at the US convoy.

A video released on the website of the state news agency SANA showed angry men firing small arms at a convoy of several armored US vehicles under the US flag. Some residents threw stones at the convoy, while another threw a bucket of dirt on the back of a vehicle.

In one of the worst cases of violence against U.S. troops in northeastern Syria, a small vehicle appears to ignite on an armored vehicle, apparently due to fire bombs dropped on the convoy. US soldiers were in the middle of hand-to-hand combat and tried to disperse the crowd.

Other videos showed another vehicle stuck in the dirt and apparently driving into a ditch while another had a flat tire. In a video, a resident with a US flag approached US soldiers on one of the vehicles and shouted, “What do you want from our country? Mind your own business? “A soldier tells the screaming man to withdraw.

At that point, American troops fired live ammunition and smoke bombs at residents, the reports said.

A U.S. military spokesman said coalition forces patrolling near Qamishli encountered a checkpoint manned by pro-Syrian government forces that ignored a series of coalition force warnings to de-escalate the situation. The patrol was bombarded with small arms by unknown people, coalition spokesman Myles Caggins said, adding that coalition forces were returning fire for self-defense.

“The situation has been de-escalated and is under investigation,” he said in a statement. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Carla Gleason, who was traveling with the US Secretary of Defense in Brussels, said no Americans were killed in the incident.

When asked about the incident, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in Brussels that he had learned that there was a “clash” without giving details.

“As far as I know, the Russians were not involved in today’s incident,” he said.

In other acts of violence in the northwest of the country, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have continued to advance in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces near the Turkish border. They took full control of a strategic highway that runs through the rebel-held area and connects the capital with northern Syria. The M5 motorway had been under opposition control for most of the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Syrian troops had completely cleared the M5.

“Syria’s main artery – the M5 motorway, which connects the blocked northern capital of Aleppo to Hama, Homs and Damascus in the south – has been freed from terrorists,” the statement said.

With Russian support, Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo provinces for weeks, triggering a humanitarian crisis in which 700,000 people flee their homes and advance north to the Turkish border.

The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva recorded incidents in which at least 85 civilians were killed between February 1 and 10, including 20 women and 27 children with the most victims in the so-called “de-escalation area” in Idlib, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday ,

The Syrian war, which is already in its ninth year, has attracted international players such as the United States, Russia and Turkey. Russia supported Assad’s government, while Turkey is the main sponsor of the rebels.

Hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria and work with the Kurdish-led Syrian democratic forces to fight the Islamic group. The United States is patrolling northeastern Syria, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy drove to a government-controlled area on Wednesday.

The clash was a rare encounter with U.S. and Syrian troops in the overcrowded region, which also houses Russian forces, and it was certain that tensions would escalate.

At one point during the incident, US, Russian, and Syrian flags were seen side by side, reflecting the intricate terrain in northeastern Syria. Some reports said that a Russian convoy had arrived to ease the tension.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory said residents and armed militia officers in Khirbet Ammu blocked the path of a US convoy. The militia fired into the air and caused American troops to fire smoke bombs. Tensions escalated and US troops killed one person, the observatory said.

The observatory, which has a network of local activists, said it was not clear whether the person killed was a civilian or a militia member. The observatory also said a Russian convoy had arrived on site to defuse the tension.

The Idlib offensive has also triggered clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops, in which 13 Turkish soldiers died in a week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey could attack Syrian government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is injured. He said Turkey was determined to push the Syrian military back from its achievements in Idlib and allow Syrian troops to withdraw by the end of February.

“As of today, I announce that in the event of minor damage to our soldiers, we will attack regime forces everywhere without being bound by Idlib or the limits of the Sochi Agreement,” Erdogan said at a ruling party meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan referred to the 2018 Russia-Turkey agreement, in which the two countries’ troops would enforce a demilitarized zone in Idlib. As part of the agreement, Turkey set up a dozen military observation posts in the province, where it supports some opposition groups. Some of these posts have been surrounded by government troops in the past few weeks.

Opposition fighters, supported by Turkish artillery, launched an attack on new government positions along the highway on Wednesday.

Erdogan said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the situation in Idlib.

The Kremlin said the phone call emphasized the need to fully implement the Russian-Turkish agreements.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that despite Turkey’s promise, the militants in Idlib continued to launch attacks on Syrian troops and threatened Russian facilities in Syria. “It is illegal and contradicts the Sochi agreements,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.