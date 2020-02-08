SAN DIEGO – The State Lands Commission and State Controller, in a letter written on Friday, asked the Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to stop the flow of 50 million gallons of polluted water a day into the Tijuana River Valley.

This polluted water flow has resulted in significant and persistent beach closures in Imperial Beach and Coronado.

“The State Lands Commission is deeply concerned about the recent flow of untreated sewage into the Tijuana River and the impact of this pollution on community health and public land,” said Betty Yee, chair of the State Controller and State Lands Commission. “It is imperative that the US Environmental Protection Agency work with the Mexican government and the International Border and Water Commission to prevent persistent cross-border pollution and to end this crisis quickly.”

The Vice Governor and Country Commissioner Eleni Kounalakis joined the call to Washington.

“The US EPA has to take the lead at this critical moment. The US portion of the Tijuana River Valley needs restoration so that the health and safety of California residents, visitors, wildlife and natural resources are no longer at risk, ”she said.

The authors point out that the lack of infrastructure on the U.S. side of the border is one of the reasons the crisis has grown to a near-beach scale.

The letter follows the signing of the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada in late January, which guarantees $ 300 million to deal with the pollution crisis in the Tijuana River Valley.

This money – over four years – strengthens the water treatment plants in the valley, namely the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. In December, Congress approved a budget of $ 1.4 trillion, which included $ 25 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Border Water Infrastructure program, $ 10 million more than in the previous year.

Cross-border pollution from the Tijuana River has contaminated waters and coastlines for decades and has forced San Diego County’s environmental health authorities to regularly block access to the beach near the border. During this time, local and state officials and environmental activists have asked for federal support to protect the health of the environment and residents near the border.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction