City Rail Link: Building shipped to Pacific Islands to avoid demolition

A building is shipped 2500 km away to the Pacific Islands to prevent demolition in the City Rail Link works.

The 25-year-old building on Beresford Square in Auckland has been used as a café, wine bar and information center and is now getting a new home on the island of Niue as a tourist café.

City Rail Link is the $ 4.4 billion project to upgrade Auckland’s train network with two tunnels under the city and two new stations.

The building is being moved to make way for Karangahape Station.

Link Alliance Deputy Project Leader, Dale Burtenshaw, said moving the distinctive building was a win-win result for everyone.

“A well-known destination in the K Rd area will be preserved and given a new life, and we will stay on course with our construction program,” he said.

The building was built 25 years ago and has been used as a café, wine bar and information center.

Link Alliance builds tunnels and stations for City Rail Link Ltd.

In 1995, Rob Roughan built the building on the site of a turning circle for the old trams of Auckland.

Roughan, which is of Niuean heritage, is now at the center of the building’s preservation.

He plans to put it back together like a cafe on a vanilla plantation in Niue to help promote tourism.

“Niue is home to fewer than 2,000 people and tourism is a major earner for the island,” he said.

“The number of visitors is growing and the hope is that my old café will be a nostalgic memory for some.”

Parts of the building are packed in a container on the Beresford Square site before it is shipped to Niue.

Saving the Beresford Square building is part of an active sustainability policy adopted by the Link Alliance.

In 2019, a 19th-century Kauri cottage was relocated to a heritage site in Waikato on the back of a truck so that it would not be destroyed by City Rail Link works.

