Progress has been made this week in debt refinancing that both the Ukiah Valley Sanitation District and the city of Ukiah continue to pay for 2006 upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant serving all their customers.

City manager Sage Sangiacomo said on Thursday that the situation was still unfolding, but both agencies had contacted financial institutions and received offers that would lower the interest rates currently charged on the project’s debt.

“The principal would not be affected, but interest rates would be lower, which is an advantage for our rate payers,” said Sangiacomo, who describes such refinancing as something the city has been hoping to achieve for at least the past three years.

Sangiacomo said that it is still a very fluid situation and that there are still many steps to complete, including both boards approving the refinancing plan.

The Sanitation District has scheduled a special meeting on Monday to consider refinancing the bonds. As for the city council, Sangiacomo said that city staff did not yet have to plan a meeting, but he expected it to be held sometime next week.

“And we will release more details about the refinancing at that time,” he said, explaining that he could not go into more detail about what the new interest rate would be, how much lower the interest payments would be and how much principal would be left to pay. (In 2006, when the debt was first settled, the “rehabilitation and upgrade” plant cost just over $ 75 million.)

However, he explained that another change with refinancing would be a more definitive separation between the amount of debt for which each agency is responsible.

“There used to be only one issue of debt payments, and now there will be two, one for each agency,” he said.

The special meeting of the Sanitation District Board of Directors is scheduled for Monday, January 27 at 6 p.m. at the district office on 151 Laws Ave. No special meeting of the Ukiah City Council was planned from Thursday to consider refinancing.

