City of Ukiah becomes more user-friendly about street repair information Y - The Ukiah Daily Journal

The city of Ukiah has made changes to its website, so information about how the tax money is spent on street repairs is easier for residents to find, Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley recently announced.

“The website could have been more user-friendly, I would say,” Riley told the Ukiah City Council at his last meeting on January 15, explaining that employees have changed the website “so that the information about our streets and Measure Y, the sales tax measure that is designed to offer more money for street repairs, is more accessible. Slowly but steadily, it is becoming a much more robust tool. “

First and foremost, Riley said that the street pages now fall under the “Residents” tab as their own section and no longer under Public Works, “because people don’t necessarily know that streets fall under Public Works, so we’ve found it easier. “

The first page now contains contact numbers for reporting common problems such as holes, graffiti, non-working traffic lights and traffic dangers. Below are pages explaining: “how the city makes decisions about which street to repair,” Riley said, because residents often want to know “why is a street repaired while there are still gaps in the door for my house?”

To help answer how repairs are prioritized, there is a ‘Pavement Condition Map’, which Riley described as a ‘real, fun interactive tool’ that shows you ‘all major streets in Ukiah’ and whether they are in the best condition ( green) or the worst (red).

“You can also zoom in and get very specific information about your neighborhood,” Riley said, adding that the three most common ways in which a street can be improved (slurry sealing, overlay and reconstruction) are also explained in detail, including associated costs.

“Another thing we’ve never seen on the website before is the Street Sweeper schedule,” Riley said. “So now you can find your neighborhood and when a street sweeper comes along.”

With regard to measure Y specifically, Riley said: “there is a full summary of how the funds have been spent in each of the tax years since their adoption”, and that much of the information she described will be outlined in a folder that delivered to residents in upcoming utility bills.

Councilor Maureen Mulheren thanked the staff for the website updates and described it as “easy to use and understand, and I refer people to this page daily because (measure Y and street repairs) are frequently asked questions.”

