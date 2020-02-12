If the partnership negotiations with Preston North End are successful, Cork City could be in for a welcome stroke of luck.

High-ranking officials from the English championship club are believed to have flown to Cork yesterday to strengthen their ties to Rebel County.

Over the past six years, Preston has signed agreements with City to win Alan Browne, Seán Maguire and Kevin O’Connor. The Lancashire Club also raided Dundalk to sign Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle.

Back in Leeside, Preston also entered into a formal alliance with Ringmahon Rangers, the former student club of Irish midfielder Browne.

The club’s billionaire, Trevor Hemmings, who also owns the Trabolgan holiday resort, has his son Craig, the club’s chairman, and adviser Peter Ridsdale, who oversees all football operations.

Ridsdale is a former chairman of Leeds United and has.

was Chairman of Barnsley and Cardiff City before serving as Hemmings’ eyes and ears for the past eight years.

The 67-year-old accompanied Preston manager Alex Neil to Irish league games, who is fully aware of the market value.

Browne moved to Deepdale in January 2014 as a teenager and has become an integral part of Neil’s side.

Maguire’s move came in the middle of Cork’s two-season 2017 winning season when he was the league’s top scorer.

Although the combined fees were relatively low at around € 250,000, each store included a sales clause that entitles City to cut future transfers.

It remains to be seen whether the duo’s future is part of the current talks with City.

Both players were associated with large transfers of money, and each summer that Preston makes the final season of their contract can withdraw.

Instead of making a cut for City, negotiations could aim to guarantee a sum in advance.

The League of Ireland club had previously reached a similar agreement with Reading after the transfers of Kevin Doyle and Shane Long.

Last season was a challenge for City, as there is a relegation play-off until the third last game of the season. Reduced gate revenue and the fact that for the first time in five years no European prize money was available, manager Neale Fenns budget put pressure on his opening season.

City starts the new season on Friday at Turner’s Cross with the new Shelbourne.