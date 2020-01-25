advertisement

Pep Guardiola denies the title defense of Manchester City this season has been weak.

The Premier League champions of the past two years are currently following runaway leaders Liverpool with 16 points and manager Guardiola has admitted defeat long ago.

Yet the team is still second and last season they became the first party to retain the title in ten years. Pep Guardiola celebrates last season’s title success (Nick Potts / PA).

Guardiola finds that more than favorable compared to other recent winners of the competition.

The former boss of Barcelona said: “This team, what they have done over the past two seasons, especially the last one, was incredible.

“I have often said what happens to the Premier League champions when they start dropping points and can’t get the first place. What happens to those teams? They fall, they fall – and we wouldn’t do that.

“So Liverpool is clearly becoming the Premier League champion, but it would be champion in Spain, champion in Italy, champion in Germany. They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 wins, 1 draw.

“In the recent past, when Chelsea won the competition the following season, they were not eligible for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea the same again. When we won the competition, we repeated the competition.

“In Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, also in Italy.

“But Liverpool is just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from it. “

The focus of the city is now on the national cups and the Champions League. They will receive Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday before they meet Manchester United in the second leg of their semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 3-1 for the first encounter. Sunday (Nick Potts / PA).

The Champions League will then resume with a trip from the last 16 to Real Madrid next month.

Guardiola is not worried about the mentality of his players after their title attack.

He said: “We now have two games in which we can learn how to handle the knockout game against Madrid, situations like this.

“Every game has a good argument (to play), a good reason, so why don’t we play for that reason?

(Manchester City is) one of the best I have ever dealt with or encountered in my career for how they respond to the bad moments

“We play to be better as a team or as an individual and, in terms of mentality, this team is incredible.

“To be honest, it is one of the best I have ever dealt with in my career or encountered how they react to the bad moments.

“I think the figures, the results, not only in this season, are good. Even in the previous seasons I thought it was phenomenal. That’s why I’m so proud. “

