STUFF

Daniel Luff, almost two decades behind bars, spends his time studying in luxury that most students don’t get.

OPINION: Cop assassin Daniel Luff was denied an early release from prison after his first appearance before the Parole Board.

In 2002, 17-year-old Luff shot down two Feilding police officers, killing Detective Duncan Taylor and injuring Detective Jeanette Park. Taylor died immediately after being shot at a point-white distance in a Rongotea farm in Manawatū. Taylor left behind a woman and an 11-month-old son, who is now a young adult. Luff also shot at detective Tony Heathcote.

In September 2002, Luff was sentenced to a minimum non-conditional release of 17 years for the murder of Taylor, 10 years for the attempted murder of Park, five years for shooting at Heathcote, seven years for abducting the parents of his former girlfriend, five years for burglary and two years for burglary. Those penalties are simultaneous, which means that they are imposed at the same time. That is why Luff was released conditionally conditionally last month (17 years after his conviction) instead of in 2048, if he would be eligible for conditional release according to a consecutive conviction model.

In all fairness to Luff, he was not seeking a conditional release and therefore seems content to stay in jail for the time being, which contrasts sharply with his attempt to escape from Paremoremo prison in 2017 when he was trapped in the roof space of a study room with contraband, including a large number of SIM cards and tools that are thought to contain a key and a key.

The decision of the Parole Board noted that Luff “holds a PhD – he has already completed considerable academic qualifications” and that he has received a PhD scholarship.

Although the Parole Board did not mention the university, a quick Google search returns Luff’s public profile on the Massey University website, which says that his dissertation has the title Life in prisoners’ society: the pain of imprisonment really investigate.

His profile page says that his research method is auto-ethnography. In terms of lay people, autoethnography attempts to “describe and systematically analyze personal experience to understand cultural experience”.

The Massey website also contains a publicly available online database of graduates to verify qualifications. It shows that Luff obtained a bachelor of arts in defense studies and psychology in 2014 and a bachelor in arts (honors), first-class honor in psychology in 2017.

Kudos to Luff for his excellent academic performance so far. After all, it must be difficult to study in prison all those years, almost entirely alone with your books and study materials.

I mean, imagine you’re a student and don’t have to work at least part-time at the minimum wage to pay your rent and food bills. And when it’s dinner time, someone else will cook it for you, in consultation with a qualified dietician, so that your meal meets the Ministry of Health’s food and nutrition guidelines, as required in prison.

When I was teaching at a university in Auckland, I remember that Pasifika students traveled to campus outside school hours to use the computers and internet to complete their assignments because they didn’t have that luxury at home.

Students in prison receive extra printed sources that other students do not receive because prisoners do not have access to the internet.

And what about the enormous debts that most students end up with? I’m not sure if Luff paid his own way through his bachelor’s and honors degrees, or if his education was done thanks to the taxpayer, such as the “$ 8 million in funding for tertiary education organizations that provide prisoner education and training” in 2017..

And who said crime doesn’t pay? The Parole Board said before the next Luff parole hearing in May 2021 that it expects the “Department of Corrections and the university to work together to try to meet the expectations of the board in terms of reintegration”, of which it said it could contain “a form” of release for Mr. Luff at the university.

In other words, between now and May 2021, a convicted police killer could potentially be “released to work” on a Massey University campus, possibly leading to a permanent position once the conditional release has been approved. I am not sure how that fits into Massey’s policy on pre-employment checks. But don’t worry, dear citizens, just pay the bill.

Steve Elers is a senior teacher at Massey University, who writes a weekly column on social and cultural issues.

