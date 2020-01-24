advertisement

David Pollock

January 24, 2020

Ambitious project celebrates the legacy of the deceased Scottish humorist, poet, philosopher and surrealist

The Rip It Up exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland was rightly praised when it was shown in 2018, as it was a fun and knowledgeable trawl through the history of Scottish pop music, but there was a certain inevitability about the complaints that were leveled to it; not least that individual favorite artists may have been missed en route.

Although it is possible to feel a certain sympathy for the curators’ inability to correctly estimate the wisdom of the public, it is also an honest comment on the part of the recording artist and academic Matt ‘Citizen Bravo’ Brennan and Raymond MacDonald of Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra that Ivor Cutler was an omission whose presence would have broadened and enriched the frame of reference of the exhibition. After all, for this double tribute album, they have managed to bring together a group of the most important Scottish and otherwise connected recording artists of the past three decades, all of whom can claim some sort of sonic affinity with the late Cutler.

Cutler, who lived his entire adult life in London, where he worked as a teacher for three decades, appeared in The Beatles ‘Magical Mystery Tour, collaborated with Rutles’ Neil Innes and became a favorite of John Peel. But in his long repertoire of harmonium-led compositions, the delicate balance of emotion, playful nonsense and guarded wisdom he revealed was just as resonant Scottish – and especially Glasian – as his upbringing. This album, the makers say, tries to reconstruct the fictional island of Y’Hup, a location that Cutler’s early work would often visit.

advertisement

Playful liberties have been taken in the ways in which Brennan and MacDonald have chosen to map the imaginary psychogeography of Y’Hup. These range from the spoken word stories of Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos (‘Instance the Yam’), BMX Bandits’ Duglas T Stewart (‘Vitamin P’) and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite (‘The Path’), which depict the imaginary fauna, weather and geography of the island, to vocal interventions by Cutler’s partner, the poet Phyllis King (“Latitude and Longitude”), and his only collaborator Robert Wyatt on the wry apocalyptic “Out of Decency.”

Each of these spoken elements is accompanied by a sighing harmonium line of the kind that Cutler himself has played, but when his songs are interpreted, they often come to be completely rearranged in the style of the contributing guest; the light-hearted indie rock of, for example, ‘Size Nine and a Half’ by Emma Pollock, or the widescreen folk-pop of ‘Pickle Your Knees’ by Karine Polwart, emphasizes her tone in her dedication to Cutler’s joyfully absurd text.

‘Su Chi’, with Stuart Murdoch, is a light, beautiful piece of Syd Barret-like psychedelia, while Pictish Trail reconfigures ‘Good Morning’. How are you? Shut up!’ like a hectic ska jump. Cutler’s best-known songs are both here, with Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell taking the lead on ‘Women of the World’ as a shuffling, flute-tuned West Coast whimsy, and Anna Miles guest on an ethereal ‘Beautiful Cosmos’. These songs are love letters, not just for Cutler, but for the indelible, indefinable sound and the attitude of Scottish pop that he helped to configure from afar.

From Fri 24 Jan on Chemikal Underground. A full-band concert takes place as part of Celtic Connections in the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, Wed 29 January

advertisement