From renovated palaces in Budapest and Bucharest to jewels on the Baltic Sea coast, hoteliers who strive for higher returns in Eastern Europe venture outside the region’s saturated hubs.

While yields in Prague and the business districts of Warsaw in Germany’s largest cities are falling to almost the same level, hotel managers say that the capital cities of Romania, Hungary and Serbia, as well as major second cities in Poland, are increasingly attracting developers and investors.

“Bucharest is what Warsaw was 10-15 years ago,” said Adam Konieczny, European Development Director at the Louvre Hotels Group in Paris, at a recent hotel industry conference in Budapest.

Goldman Sachs was among the sellers of a portfolio of 10 hotels, including four stars in Budapest and Prague, for the Indian conglomerate InterGlobe last year. According to CMS and Cushman & Wakefield, hotel business in the region’s six main markets has been worth EUR 4.2 billion in the past five years, a third of which according to CMS and Cushman & Wakefield in 2019.

Cranes shape the skyline of the Romanian capital, including two Ibis hotels from the Orbis listed in Warsaw. Apex Alliance, an independent operator based in Lithuania, recently completed a four-star Marriott in Bucharest and turned an iconic bank building in the old town into a five-star hotel.

The Polish cities outside of Warsaw were also booming. Over the next three years, nine hotels with a total of 1900 rooms are to be opened in the Tri-City, including Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot on the Baltic Sea. The aim is to increase the local inventory by 30 percent.

Bialystok, a university town in eastern Poland, has now become a preferred location for Warimpex, another major developer, as more new workers are available there than in Warsaw, said CEO Franz Jurkowitsch.

The Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, Romania.

Krakow, the second largest city in Poland, has long been a popular tourist destination, although an increase in business centers in the region has also spurred demand for hotels.

“Poland and Romania are crucial as they are the two Eastern European countries with strong domestic markets,” said Gilles Clavie, CEO of Orbis, who develops hotels in the region under the Accor SA brands such as Sofitel.

“Economic growth in the region is expected to remain positive in the coming years. If there are no serious geopolitical problems, I do not see any slowdown in investment activity,” he said.

There is enough space to strengthen the presence of international brands. The share of hotel chains is only 15 percent in Hungary, 14 percent in Poland and 6 percent in Serbia, while it is over 20 percent in many Western European countries, the consulting firm Horwath HTL said in a 2019 report.

The Al Habtoor Group announced on Wednesday that it would set up a regional office in Budapest to oversee its existing European operations, including hotels in London and Vienna, as well as the Ritz-Carlton and InterContinental in the Hungarian capital.

“The less-researched markets in Europe are now gaining momentum, offering a competitive advantage, an attractive investment climate and higher returns for foreign players,” Al Habtoor said in a statement on his website.

Krakow, the second largest city in Poland, has long been a popular tourist destination.

Around 3,000 new rooms are expected to be completed in Budapest by the end of 2021. The Hyatt Regency will be housed in a former post office building from the 1870s, and the W Budapest by Marriott will open in a palace that once housed the Hungarian State Ballet School.

Last month, French real estate investment trust Covivio bought the legendary five-star New York Palace hotel in Budapest, which is part of a takeover flash of eight emblematic hotels across Europe, including the Carlo IV in Prague.

The group also bought three hotels in Lodz, Warsaw and Krakow in Poland from B & B Hotels in November. Apex Alliance plans to shop in the Hungarian capital.

“In Budapest there are three or four options for us when I look at what we may have in the pipeline,” said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO of Apex Alliance.

Prague and Warsaw are far from losing their charm.

The Czech asset manager R2G acquired InterContinental Prague in January 2019 for an estimated EUR 225 million. UK-based private equity fund Patron Capital and the US hotel chain Marriott International bought the Sheraton Warsaw Hotel in February.

Patron Capital, which focuses primarily on Western Europe and the United Kingdom, has been attracted by the additional return of up to 2 percentage points in Poland, along with brisk economic growth and consumer spending across the region, said Vice President Wiktor Lesinski.

“Poland is particularly attractive in this regard,” said Lesinski. “We continue to examine opportunities in the region. We will not see any further decline in yields.”