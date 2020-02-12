Cisco Systems Inc. stock fell 2.5% on Wednesday in expanded trading after the company reported gains and sales in the second quarter that slightly exceeded Wall Street estimates.

The computer network giant said it had a net profit of $ 2.9 billion, or 68 cents per share, compared to expectations of $ 3.2 billion, or 66 cents per share, based on FactSet interviewed analysts.

Revenue decreased 4% year over year to $ 12.01 billion. FactSet analysts had expected $ 11.97 billion.

Cisco also announced a quarterly dividend of 36 cents per common share, a 3% increase over the previous quarter.

“We did well this quarter by generating strong margins and EPS growth while driving more software and subscriptions,” said Kelly Kramer, Cisco’s chief financial officer, in a statement. As in the previous quarter, the company’s executives pointed to longer buying cycles with a general slowdown in technology spending.

Cisco stocks have risen 5.1% over the past 12 months. The broader S&P 500 index

has increased by 22.8% in the past year.