After confirming a slowdown in tech spending last quarter, Cisco Systems Inc. had no better news for investors on Wednesday. Executives confirmed that the “pause” in spending continued.

Earnings were slightly above estimates, but total sales decreased 4% year over year. The company announced a weak forecast for no growth in the third quarter and layoff plans. These results, and Chief Executive Chuck Robbins’ depressed color in the spending environment, caused Cisco stocks to fall 4.7% in after-hours trading.

“While we continue to experience some pause in customer spending due to uncertainty in the global macro environment, our long-term growth opportunities remain unchanged,” Robbins told analysts in a conference call.

Robbins reiterated that new technologies such as the switch to 5G mobile networks, 400 Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6 and the cloud are major growth drivers and opportunities for the network giant. However, he said that customers are still cautious about some technical transitions and that the COVID-19 coronavirus fear, which is leading to production downtimes and stoppages in global travel, is another new factor.

In a short interview with MarketWatch after the analyst meeting, CFO Kelly Kramer said that the company was always affected by the general business mood, but that 5G technology would “massively” support the next financial year.

Earlier this week, Cisco was one of many technology and telecommunications giants to cancel attendance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for fear of coronavirus disease. In an unprecedented step, the organizers canceled the big fair on Wednesday.

“When I speak to customers, they are still planning to move forward. They are just a little careful when they try to see what’s going on. We have the virus now, but we will see how it develops.” Robbins said, “But overall, I don’t think it is deep, and we assume that given the fact that part of this uncertainty has now resolved, hopefully we will see it regardless of what we obviously see from the virus our customers will catch up again. “

Kramer did not appear to be too concerned about the impact of the corona virus on overall Cisco results. The percentage of sales to China is 2% and has “decreased dramatically over the years”.

Cisco also said there would be a $ 300 million restructuring fee that would include severance payments and other costs, with $ 150 million being booked in the current quarter. A Cisco spokesman declined to state the number of job cuts. After years of major summer layoffs, Cisco is typically making smaller job cuts on an ongoing basis.

Investors who were already discouraged by the 6% decline in product sales at Cisco were not impressed by the additional clouds that the corona virus added. You will have to look for Cisco’s potential later when the new technologies are expected to take effect.