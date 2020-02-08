Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, got a face tattoo. PEOPLE noted that the supermodel’s son had recently posted a video on Instagram showing how he got the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” in capital letters under his right eye. They grow up so quickly.

“Thanks Homie,” wrote Gerber in the heading, in which he also highlighted the artist JonBoy Tattoo. The man in charge also provided some pictures of his work, including one entitled “Sorry mom”.

The comments were generally not sensitive to Gerber’s new ink.

“The only thing that is misunderstood is this tattoo,” wrote one commentator. Another said it was “Amanda Bynes mental breakdown. Where’s your mother?” Another asked, “What do you want to be, Leto’s Joker?”

The comments on JonBoy’s post weren’t much cheaper, though Perez Hilton wrote, “Fortunately, Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila.”

The offspring of the supermodel last made headlines in the summer after he agreed not to claim a crime of driving while drunk. His sentence included three years on probation, an order to complete a DUI program, and two days of community service.

The underage tanner was arrested in January last year. A representative stated that he was “arrested and released at his own discretion” and no bail was given.

“He has no criminal record and was never arrested,” the statement continued. “Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and takes the necessary steps to counter the allegations.”

Scott Spindel, the lawyer representing Gerber, also released a statement reflecting his client’s lack of previous arrests, saying that he “takes the whole thing very seriously and takes the necessary steps to counter the allegations.”

During Super Bowl 2018, Gerber appeared with his supermodel mother to faithfully recreate their legendary 1992 Pepsi commercial, which also debuted during the event that year.

“As a mother, we drove to work together that day and shared the same trailer,” Crawford told USA Today at the time. “And when he did his thing, I was just a proud mother watching from the sidelines and trying not to annoy him.”