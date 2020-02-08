Cindy Crawford’s song Presley Gerber caused a stir after sharing his new facial tattoo on social media. The model took a look at the new tattoo and the process of getting it. The finished product said “MISUNDERSTOOD” on his right cheek.

Gerber wrote “Thank you Homie” in the caption of the photo and video that he shared on Instagram, while the artist also captioned his own contribution with an apology to Crawford.

Many commentators and fans scratched their heads when choosing the tattoo. Some compared his look to a prison inmate, while others only questioned the meaning behind the tattoo.

“Are you really misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You have to be so bored. I hope you will do something good with it in the future,” added one critic.

“Are facial tattoos an” in “thing? Sweet Jesus. The only thing that is misunderstood is this tattoo. You just ruined your canvas,” wrote another and quoted Gerber’s career as a model.

“Really? Misunderstood? It’s not the placement that drives me crazy, it’s the text. What will you be trynna, Letos Joker?” a third noted a comparison with Leto’s role in the suicide commission.

Some also quickly assumed that Crawford would be angry with the tattoo and tried to predict their reaction.

“Cindy is getting madddd [laughs out loud],” wrote one fan.

“This seems very much Amanda Bynes nervous breakdown. Where’s your mother ????? Terrible idea,” wrote another.

“Not on THIS face,” added a third, referring to his modeling career.

I know you’re grown up, but why? You have a modeling career and your mother’s face. I’m just saying, “wrote a fourth.

Some of the comments were humorous, even if they were somewhat negative. One of Perez Hilton even called out Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s tequila business.

“Fortunately, Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila,” wrote Hilton.

“These hands are so terrible, you look like every prisoner,” added another critic.

Gerber hit the headlines last summer after he filed no charges that he was driving drunk. The young model was given a three-year probation period and was commissioned to complete a DUI program in addition to the civil service hours.

“He has a criminal record and was never arrested,” said a statement released when he was arrested. “Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and takes the necessary steps to counter the allegations.”

Gerber also came into the limelight after helping his mother recreate her legendary 1992 Pepsi commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl.