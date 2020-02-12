Aww! Cindy Crawford honors her late brother Jeff, who died of leukemia in 197 at the age of three by raising awareness of the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross.

While the beloved supermodel recently spoke about why “cancer has always been a cause that is dear to her heart,” she was considering losing her beloved sibling at such a young age.

“I was 8 years old when my brother was diagnosed with leukemia, and I remember my parents coming home and telling us this and I didn’t really know what that meant,” the 53-year-old beauty frankly revealed in an IGTV clip Wednesday, February 12th. “I saw that the whole family took over immediately.”

The fair game actress explained that, unfortunately, Jeff died two years after his diagnosis at the age of just 10. Since it has been decades since she last saw her brother, Cindy couldn’t be happier to honor his special memory. “Being able to shed light on these causes is my way of remembering Jeff,” she enthused in the Instagram video. “But it’s part of our lives and we don’t have enough people to donate blood.”

Cindy, the proud mother of the son Presley Gerber, 20, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, with husband Rand Gerberrepeated the importance of the donation. “If you donate blood once, you can save three people,” she insisted. “The resources it provides for people with cancer and their families … even the American Cancer Society provided transportation for my mother so that she could only focus on taking care of my brother.”

“And these resources are so necessary and they are so necessary and they make a big difference when people go through this very scary time in their lives,” Cindy concluded.

Fans and other Hollywood stars flooded the 54 actresses’ comment area as they expressed their sweetest condolences to her brother’s unfortunate death. “Cindy, I’m sorry for your and your family’s loss. Your support for others fighting cancer will be very helpful.” Rita Wilson wrote.

Christie Brinkley repeated the feelings of the country singer when she shared a sweet message for the brunette beauty. “Cindy, I’m so sorry for the unthinkable loss of your family,” wrote the Vegas Vacation actress. “What you are doing here is such a beautiful thing and will certainly save many lives.”

Billy BaldwinCommenting that he even remembers “talking to you about the death of your brother Jeff when we first met,” Cindy gave a special greeting for the Baldwin family’s support as the young son of the backdraft actor, Vance, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16. “Thank you for being there for us when Vance fought it last year,” he wrote. “Your support meant the world to me.”

Keep doing great things, Cindy!