Gorgeous! Cindy Crawford has proven that her beauty has no expiration date when she recently showed off her modeling skills at a photo shoot with Jones New York. The legendary supermodel looked more beautiful than ever before in pictures taken to promote the famous fashion brand’s upcoming spring collection 2020.

The 52-year-old beauty, the new face of the company’s “We Mean Business” campaign, was stunned in a series of impressive black and white portraits on Thursday, February 13th. According to Jones New York, who will launch Cindy, her new collection on February 15, was chosen as a woman because of her incredible strength and endless support.

“Cindy Crawford embodies the spirit of Jones New Yorker” Natasha Fishman, the EVP for Marketing at Authentic Brands Group and owner of Jones New York, raved about the fair game star’s involvement. “From supermodel to super entrepreneur, Cindy is a pioneer who defines industry standards and has broken new ground for women.”

Although actress Jim, who has been one of Hollywood’s best-known models since becoming a superstar in the 1980s, doesn’t work as often on photo shoots as she did before, fans were obsessed with seeing her for 18 years. old daughter, Kaia GerberFollow in their footsteps.

However, the fashion icon – shared by Kaia, as well as the 20-year-old son Presley Gerber with a longtime husband Rand Gerber – revealed that she was heavily criticized when Kaia started modeling as a young teenager. Despite all the setbacks regarding her decision, Cindy said she hadn’t thought twice about it when her mini-self approached her to pursue a modeling career.

“I was not at all afraid to agree with Kaia,” said the proud mother of two children at an event in October 2019. “I felt good and said: ‘Do it, have fun, and I’m always here if you have a question. ‘ “

Given that Kaia was already on prestigious airstrips, including New York Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fashion Week and others, Cindy defended her decision to expose her little girl to the modeling industry at such a young age. “When Kaia started, she was pretty familiar with designers and young photographers,” she said. “She was prepared.”

Regardless, Cindy joked: “It was good that she couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16 years old. There are laws for that,” she said. “I couldn’t really hold her back after that.”

