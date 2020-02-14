It was a whirlwind of about a week Michigan State when it comes to finding and finally landing their next head coach, Mel tucker.

Although the Spartans don’t admit it, Tucker was not their first choice. That’s for sure, Luke Fickell, who decided to stay in Cincinnati.

After Fickell announced that he would not be visiting the Spartans, the member of the MSU board of directors Brian Mosallam roughly called Fickell a “waffle flake”.

Well, on Valentine’s Day, whoever runs the Cincinnati football twitter had fun dragging Mosallam.

Discover Valentine’s Day with Fickell on it.

The roses are red,

The violets are blue.

We couldn’t celebrate #ValentinesDay,

Without casting a little shade too. 😘

❤️ #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/y2o2fy76BB

– Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) February 14, 2020

Well done, Bearcats!

