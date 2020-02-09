V. Vasudevan, Managing Director of Sangu Chakra Hotels, was appointed Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries, Tiruchi Zone, for 2020-2021 here on Saturday at the annual meeting of the CII Tiruchi.

Senguttuvan Duraisamy

Due to his many years of experience in travel trade and tourism, Mr. Vasudevan has shown great interest in promoting tourism in the region. Senguttuvan Duraisamy, Executive Director and Department Head of Kauvery Hospital, Cantonment, Tiruchi, has been named vice chair of the meeting, according to a CII press release.

