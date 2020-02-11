The Indian Industry Association (CII) opened its fourth chapter in Karnataka near Mangaluru on Monday within 10 months of its announcement.

K. Prakash Rao, chairman of the CII Mangaluru Chapter, interacted with the media during the inauguration, saying the chapter will address the extensive development of the coastal city. He said the focus through the six subcommittees would be on manufacturing excellence, finance and taxes, industry-academy interaction, information technology (IT) and ITeS, basic infrastructure, and transportation and tourism.

CII Karnataka President Aman Choudhary said the four chapters in the state have a total of 621 members. Mr. Choudhary said that the Mangaluru chapter had plans to increase its membership to 100 within the next year, and said that its district-to-state and national-level representation had enough appeal to attract central and state governments influence.

Sense of competition

Mr. Choudhary emphasized that it was essential to develop a feeling of competition in the trade and that without this it would be difficult to face competition from other countries, especially from China. He emphasized that despite its development potential, Mangaluru had not recognized what it should have been to the extent that opening an exclusive chapter of the coastal city would help to achieve this with a concerted focus.

Former President of CII Karnataka, N. Muthukumar, said CII has established eleven centers of excellence across India and strives to add value that is representative of all industry needs. Thanks to its close-knit network of buyers and sellers, CII is also able to establish market connections to industries. He said it was a matter of pride that the Mangalore Chapter opened in the 125th year of the organization.

