Last week was the start of the new race times – there were some in the UK – and I think it was a better experience for people who saw the race as a whole.

All of the races that took place on the channels last week had only a split screen.

Hopefully the spectators can see all the races again at the strange race times in Naas.

Willie’s first runner of the weekend is Cut The Mustard, the second in Naas. She’ll really enjoy going on the trip.

She ran over two-six in Thurles behind Elimay and it was just too far for her.

I thought she would win the mares’ handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival 2019 and she would have won at two miles but was beaten at two and a half. She is a good jumper and will be hard to beat today.

Willie leads Hybery in the first hurdle, but I think it’s between Entoucas and Village Mystic, and if you urge me to do that, I would probably choose the latter.

Willie and I are still arguing about the correct pronunciation for Aione, but you read it and don’t have to pronounce it out loud so you can decide for yourself what you want to call it.

No matter which type you choose, he is still a beautiful horse and should do very well at the hurdle for newcomers to the auction.

He and Russian Diamond look at the two they should focus on. I think he could survive this time and have a bigger future.

Dad drives Hardwired into the bumper. He should have improved for his first run, he is a strong stayer and hopefully he will be close.

Willie leads Ciel De Niege in the Betfair hurdle in Newbury. He had a great run in Fred Winter and a very good run behind Janidil, Buildmeupbuttercup and Articulum at Fairyhouse.

He’ll like Newbury as it’s a stiff track and I think he’s a great bet against 10-1 in every way.

Altior runs in Game Spirit. For the past two weeks, Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil have put their champion chase cards on the table, and Altior can improve his claims to keep his crown.

There were rave reviews from him in the newspaper and I actually saw a video of his school days and he was very good. It will be great for racing if you can assert yourself today and turn the Champion Chase into a breathtaking fight.

It’s hard to believe that Native River and Might Bite at the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2018 will meet 23 months later in the Denman Chase, with one of them 3-10 favorite and the other 13 -2.

But that’s how their careers went and it seems certain that Native River is losing.

Tomorrow in Punchestown, Francin should be hard to beat at the first hurdle of two to four. Last time he was third behind Cobbler’s Way and this form really works.

Second place Sempo won on Thursday, fourth place The Big Getaway won next time, and Aarons Day, sixth place winner the next time. It is a strong form and it improves.

Pleasant Company is likely to have a top weight in the Grand National trial. We have a couple below – Stones And Roses and Ifyoucatchmenow – and I would probably prefer the latter.

Ferny Hollow drives in the bumper, but he was bitterly disappointing.

He was all the rage in both games and it should be a matter of time before he brings his head forward, but I have a slight allergy to horses that find a way to lose – and I think he has a way twice found lose.

The Leopardstown plan for December through February is simple and effective

I really enjoyed last weekend in Dublin. From the last exhibition on the first Saturday to the last darling daughter on Sunday, Leopardstown had everything. Big names that win big races and small yards that land huge pots.

Everyone had a try with the mixture of grade 1 and valuable handicaps.

The hustle and bustle was never felt, mainly thanks to the work Leopardstown did with the bottom, but also because of the standard of horses we can currently have on these shores.

Some have argued about the lack of foreign attackers, but realistically, why would you come to the Lion’s Den if you expected a higher-level home game in five weeks?

Others criticized the use of the inner hurdle, which, as far as I can remember, was the first choice in Leopardstown this time of year.

The Foxrock venue offers a fresh race track for each of its six meetings in December and February, so they start from the outside and work their way inside.

A simple but effective measure. Although the route narrows from day to day, the innermost route is by no means narrow.

In fact, at over 1m and 5f on the lap, it is one of the larger “laps” on the racetrack.

Saturday surpassed Sunday again, but from the point of view of the action, it was probably a close call. Some massive horse performance has been achieved by a few people.

Names like Kevin Brouder, Robert Widger and Conor Maxwell emerged. Paul Gilligan reappeared, Charles Byrnes reappeared as he often does when there is money to be won, and Paul Nolan, Bryan Cooper and Danny Mullins continued their fine season.

All regulars scored points: Rachael rocked on Saturday and Faugheen created Danoli-like scenes on Sunday. Then a young man hit a huge high and then a cruel low, and that was Jack Kennedy.

I know how he feels. It cannot be written, said or explained. It cannot be remedied overnight, and no amount of pain reliever relieves his pain because the pain is in his head and heart.

The physical pain of a broken thigh is a sheer discomfort that must be tolerated and despised when he looks down at his leg, which is likely to make riding impossible for four months.

No Cheltenham, Aintree, Fairyhouse or Punchestown. No celebration of his Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup triumph at Delta Work. No time to even enjoy it.

Instead, he drove an ambulance from Leopardstown to St. Vincent’s Hospital near Nutley Lane.

Bound for the theater to have inserted a needle into his leg from the knee to the hip.

But there will be no “poor me”, no “why me?”, No “I can’t handle it”, no “it’s not fair”.

Jack will only tell you that it could be worse because he is smart enough to recognize that even at the age of 20 it could be.

He will heal and return, he will have more big winners and he will live his dream.

He has the talent and has already shown that he has the ability to return to the top.

But he already knows: he will be here again. And that’s the hardest part of this great game.