Community Improvement Council members will have their safety lights for people and dogs at the Market Night in Brownwood from 4:15 p.m. to around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, February 13, depending on the weather. They require a $ 5 donation for each security item. You will be on the corner of the sidewalk opposite World of Beer.

The Brite @ Nite program is an ongoing program to ensure that members of our community and their dogs are visible to vehicle traffic. The indicators on the lanyards have three different light patterns to increase visibility. The dog speed cameras have two light settings. Companies wishing to receive larger quantities can contact the CIC at [email protected]

The CIC was founded in 1985 to serve the community as a link between residents, the community development districts and the developer. The CIC members comment on the ideas and suggestions put forward by The Villages residents. Many aspects of The Villages lifestyle are the result of the CIC’s efforts to turn ideas into reality. These include, but are not limited to, the following: numbers on the golf cart tunnels; Mirrors at the tunnels; the Adopt-A-Bench program; Lift chairs for the disabled at the pools of the regional leisure center; Traffic signs at the roundabouts; Wheelchairs for the recreation centers.

The CIC meets monthly to discuss suggestions from residents about how to improve or improve life in The Villages. If necessary, the members of the CIC contact all residents who submit proposals.

For more information about the Community Improvement Council, visit village-cic.org.