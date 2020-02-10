Flights were canceled, roads were closed and trains were interrupted as Storm Ciara continued to riot.

Manchester Airport has confirmed that 14 flights have been canceled this morning.

The flights flew to and from the airport.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before traveling to the airport.

A number of roads are closed this morning and trains are interrupted as Storm Ciara continues to cause chaos.

Stannybrook in Oldham is closed in both directions due to flooding between Daisy Nook and Cutler Hill Road.

The closure affects traffic between Ashton-under-Lyne and Failsworth.

Cicley Mill Lane in Cheshire is also closed in both directions due to a fallen tree between Bucklow Hill and Rostherne Lane.

The A57 Snake Pass is closed to vehicles with high sides between Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road due to the stormy winds.

Some trees fell earlier, but were torn away.

Flood remediation on Stannybrook Road in Failsworth

Due to flooding in Carlisle, there are still no trains north of Preston.

A bus connection has been set up for the passengers concerned.

The disruption affects the services of Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express.

In a tweet from TransPennine Express it said: “Due to the storm caused by #StormCiara, there are severe floods on the route in #Carlisle.

Flood on Stannybrook Road

“We advise our customers NOT to travel today between #Edinburgh & #Glasgow and #Liverpool (via Carlisle) and Manchester.”

There are delays on the train routes between Stockport and Wilmslow because the overhead lines were damaged during the storm.

Train service between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria has been interrupted due to an emergency in Newton-le-Willows.

Passengers are advised to travel to Liverpool via Northern Services via Warrington.