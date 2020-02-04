Advertisement

Two other people were sentenced to 10 years in prison on similar charges.



The spokesman for the Iranian judiciary said Tuesday that the country’s Supreme Court approved the death sentence of an Iranian citizen who spied for the United States.

“Amir Rahimpour, who was the CIA spy and was given big money to share some of the information about the Iranian nuclear program with US intelligence, had already been sentenced to death and was recently approved by the country’s highest national court,” the said Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili was quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

“He (Rahimpour) will soon be punished,” the spokesman said, adding that two others were sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for the United States.

The names of the people have not yet been published because the verdict is not yet final, the spokesman said.

Esmaeeli said Iran’s Supreme Court also upheld the verdict, reports the IRNA news agency.

Iran has sentenced alleged American and Israeli spies to death in the past, a Daily Mail report said.

The last such spy to be executed was Shahram Amiri, who moved to the United States at the height of western efforts to thwart Iran’s nuclear program.

When he returned in 2010, he was greeted with flowers by government officials and even participated in the Iranian talk show. Then he mysteriously disappeared.

He was hanged in August 2016.

Tensions between Iran and the US have increased after the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

The attack was ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. in May 2018 from the historic nuclear deal that Iran signed with western powers in 2015.

