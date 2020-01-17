Chuck Liddell wants cowboy Donald Cerrone to defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

advertisement

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday and the main event will be Conor McGregor against cowboy Donald Cerrone. Many fans will be on McGregor’s side as this will be his first UFC fight since October 2018. However, a UFC legend wants the Irishman to go down on Saturday. Chuck Liddell has spoken to TMZ recently and he predicts that Cerrone McGregor will hit Saturday.

“I think if Cowboy comes out and is convinced that he will bring him down, chase him down and guess whether you go up and down or not, I think Cowboy can do it,” the man told TMZ.

“(Conors) will always be tough. He’s always a tough striker. People have questions about whether he’s had problems with some lately or not … but I’m a big fan of cowboy, hopefully he’ll come out a win. “

McGregor obviously feels different from Liddell. During the press conference earlier this week, McGregor showed respect for Cerrone, but he predicted that he would take him out.

“I am now in a position where I am just very, very excited to be here and I am very excited to be performing for the fans on January 18th,” McGregor told USA Today. “I have a solid opponent in front of me, a veteran of the game, and I’m just in a good place. That’s it. I don’t think I’ve changed or changed, or, you know, I did.” am just dedicated and focused and happy to be here. ‘

While McGregor is one of the best fighters in UFC history and always shows confidence, Cerrone is strong for Saturday and ready for battle.

“I go in there and give everything we have,” said Cerrone. “Yes, man, I’m driving five laps with this guy and can’t (explicitly) wait until Saturday.”

Cerrone comes into play in a doldrums. He lost his last two fights after winning the last three. His last fight was in September and he fell to Justin Gaethje in the first round via TKO. As for McGregor, he’s trying to get back to the top. He is number 4 in the UFC lightweight standings, but Sunday’s game will be a welterweight fight. Previously, he won the light and featherweight championships.

UFC 246 can be streamed on ESPN + this Saturday.

