Christine McGuinness has opened up after being diagnosed with autism in Paddy McGuinness’ youngest child.

The three-year-old is diagnosed years after the couple was told that their twins Leo and Penelope also have a developmental disorder.

Christine confirmed the message, wrote an emotional poem about her three children, and posted it on her Instagram page.

Cheshire’s true housewives shared what she had written: “Recently, our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.

“Going through this journey again is still painful when you know that all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others do not have.

(Image: Christine McGuinness / Instagram)

“But ultimately I am confident that we as a family are in a much stronger environment. We can use our experience and knowledge as a force to feel well prepared.

“We are here to love and support our three special children, and I thank God every day when these babies are mine. Proud mom.”

The heartfelt poem then read: “I am so proud to be your mom, you are everything to me.

“All three of you are successful with ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder). I will never try to change you, you are perfect as you are.

“Mom will change the world to understand her superstars. You are sensitive, you are strong and you have a special bond.

“You are funny and talented, cheeky and cute, you all love it when your toys are well looked after.

“Shines brighter than the stars above. You are something special, so wanted and oh so loved.

“Leo, Penelope and Felicity, you are not aware of the positive effects you have, even on the hard days when you make me laugh.

“My trio, my babies, my fabulous three. Together we are a strong, proud, unique family. All my love, Mommy.”

Christine and Paddy have both spoken openly about their children’s diagnosis in the past.

Christine spoke of her little girl showing signs of autism in 2018, but only now has her diagnosis been confirmed.