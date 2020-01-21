advertisement

Congratulations to Christina Milian, who recently gave birth to her second child in the world. Milian, who already has a nine-year-old daughter Violet Madison with The-Dream, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. And the “Dip It Low” singer highlighted the happy news on Instagram.

Milian posted a photo of her son on January 20, telling her followers that he was born that day. In her caption, which kept her short and sweet, the star revealed that her son’s name is Isaiah.

“And so we start. Isaiah 01/20/20 Just perfect,” she wrote. “The world is your son. Love, mom [and] dad.”

Milian and Pokora published their baby news on Instagram in July. On the social media site, the couple posed next to a screenshot of Milian’s sonograms.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” the star of Falling Inn Love wrote. “Let’s make this baby @mattpokora [heart emoji]!”

About a month after the news was released, the two hosted a gender reveal party and then shared the reveal online with all of their fans. At the party the star recorded on Instagram, Milian, her daughter Violet, and Pokora all counted out of 10 before emitting a blue mist, indicating that they had a boy.

“We couldn’t wait to find out what we had and we’re thrilled with the news,” said Milian to E! Reveal news by gender. “We are so happy to have shared our moment with close friends and family.”

Milian also opened the opportunity for PEOPLE, where she said she was overjoyed to see so many of her friends and family members who supported her on her special day. PEOPLE reported that a few celebrities were present, including Khloe Kardashian’s good friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq-McCray.

“I had such a great time in our shower,” she told the publication. “It felt so good to celebrate with our closest friends and family.”

“Our little prince will be warmly welcomed by some dear family members and friends. Thank you for making it! Especially those who flew in at the last minute! I felt the love very much! You almost brought me to tears touched just to see you. ” POP UP! “She continued to share about the party.” Time is ticking and the boy is kicking! We are ready!”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

