Christina Milian gives birth to her second baby, her first with Matt Pokora

Round two! Christina Milian gave birth to her second child and first greeted her with her boyfriend, Matt Pokoraon Monday, January 20th.

“And that’s how we start,” Milian, 38, wrote on Instagram on Monday and uploaded a photo of her newborn baby who grabbed her finger. “Isaiah 01/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is your son. All the best, mom & dad. “

The Falling Inn Love star announced in July that she was pregnant with baby # 2 after greeting 9-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband. Terius Youngdell Nash, also known as The Dream, in 2010. “New Release 2020”, the singer of “Dip it Low”, had her baby bump debut at that time. “What a blessing! Let’s do that, baby @mattpokora.”

The French songwriter, 34, shared the same picture and wrote: “Legacy on the way. #Lucky man.”

While Pokora traveled to work from Milian during some pregnancies, she played his music on her burgeoning belly, she told us Weekly exclusively in September. “I remind the baby of his father’s voice,” said the New Jersey native. “It’s nice for a boy to let that masculine hint of melody run through his head. … His father will be on tour this year, so we’ll go on tour with him.”

The actress and Pokora struggled to find a name for their baby. “We still haven’t found anything we love,” admitted Milian. “We are definitely a back and forth because French and English accents don’t sound the same when it comes to names. I didn’t care, but that’s his thing. I think some things don’t sound so good in French. So that’s the only thing stands in the way of finding a name. “

She added, “I’m getting to the point where I’ll just let him do it.” You just found the name. “I just disagree until I agree.”

The grandfather alum has been with Pokora since August 2017 and would like to marry him “one day” – but not so quickly. “It is not in the near future,” Milian told us in September. “It’s not the first thing on my checklist. But I’m not against it at all.”

