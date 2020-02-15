What a bond! Christie Brinkley has made it very clear that she has a strong connection with her youngest child Sailor Lee, and she has proven it again by singing with her!

The 66-year-old went on Instagram on Friday, February 14th, to share a video with her 21-year-old daughter who is singing Cyndi Lauper“Girls just want to have fun.” What do girls want? A.Fun B. Bellissima Prosecco C. All of the above. You’re right! We want everything! “The supermodel wrote alongside the cute Aspen video. Check it out below!

People were all over the post when they went to the comment section to reply. “Glad to see you both have a lot of fun !!” said one person. Another added: “See … California girls love to have fun in the cold !! Cheers to you and your lovely family friends and Bellissima Prosecco woohoo !!!! “

The Vegas Vacation actress shares Sailor with her fourth husband, Peter Cook. She also has two other children – Alexa Ray [34] and Jack [24] – from two previous relationships.

Christie has always looked after her children because she has made sure that they are supported in all of their activities. Recently, the blonde beauty couldn’t help but praise Sailor after her run in season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. “Dear Sailor and [her dance partner] Val, thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy!” She wrote on Instagram on October 23 after her child had been excluded from the ABC program.

“May you both always have a song in your heart that will make you dance wildly through a grateful life full of intoxicating joy!” Christie added. “You don’t have to be on a TV show to keep smiling and dancing … and that’s the ultimate price!”

Christie was originally supposed to take part in the popular dance competition, but was replaced by Sailor after an arm injury. “All my life, I let my fears keep me from doing anything I wasn’t comfortable with,” Sailor revealed after her time at DWTS. “This experience has made me unstoppable. Every day on this roller coaster ride was a huge lesson, a journey in 24 hours. “

We can’t wait to see Christie’s and Sailor’s next bonding adventure!