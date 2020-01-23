advertisement

It’s been months since Christie Brinkley got injured in the first week of Dancing With the Stars, and now she says her injury doesn’t heal quickly enough. Fans will remember that she had injured her wrist before her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook had to step in to take her place in the reality dance competition. In an interview with PEOPLE Now, she points out that it has been “four months” since she injured herself during rehearsals and is more than willing to have her wrist healthy again.

“I’m actually leaving on Friday,” she said in an interview. “I’m going to get PRP and manipulation on my shoulder, wrist, and thumb because it still heals but not quickly enough. I mean, four months have passed!”

PRP is short for platelet-rich plasma, which occurs when healthcare professionals inject the patient’s platelets into the injured area to accelerate the healing process. This is something that she has done before and that she does not hesitate. Brinkley was broken and frustrated a few months ago, not only because she had an injury that prevented her from competing – because she likes to dance – but also because critics believed she could have faked the injury.

Fortunately, her daughter stepped in to take her place – again something some fans thought had been tampered with or repaired. Sailor said she was on a flight to California to see her mother compete against each other the first week when Brinkley quickly told her the news and suggested that she take her place while the plane was about to take off. Sailor admitted that it was too much for her to process so quickly, and told her mother that if she landed, she would call her.

While Sailor has made it into one of the strongest dancers of the past season in recent weeks, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has won the Mirrorball Cup.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin.

