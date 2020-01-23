advertisement

The traditional Christian hymn, “Stay with me,” believed to have been a favorite of Mahatma Gandhi, is back on the list of tunes for this year’s Beating the Retreat ceremony. The melody has been played every year since 1950 during the annual ceremony.

“Yes, the tune is being played this year,” a defense official confirmed on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Defense dropped out of the melodies to be played this year, and officials said it was part of an “annual review to introduce new melodies.” The move, however, received sharp criticism from various quarters.

advertisement

About 30-35 melodies were played during the ceremony, some of which have changed, but “Stay with me” was always there.

The hymn was written in the 19th century by the Scottish poet Henry Francis Lyte and composed by William Henry Monk.

Beating The Retreat is performed every year on the evening of January 29 in Vijay Chowk in the national capital, the end of the celebration of Republic Day.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement