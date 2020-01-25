advertisement

Christian Brothers College

2-11

–

0-16

Midleton CBS

Christian Brothers College goes on to the Dr. Harty Cup final against Midleton CBS after their narrow but deserved, one-point win today in Páirc Uí Rinn. CBC, which was defeated in the final by Midleton CBS last year, was retaliated and fully worth the win.

Their larger goal score threat turned out to be the difference with one in both half.

Daire Burke scored the first after 10 minutes, while the excellent Jack Cahalane, who became 1-8, fell the second two minutes of time.

CBC achieved a 0-2 to 0-1 lead thanks to a ’65 from Cahalane. A decisive moment when Burke ended up on the net in the 10th minute to give CBC a three-point lead. His goal came after a long delivery from James Dwyer to Eoghan Kirby who found Burke.

With Cahalane fully forward, working his socks across the field, CBC continued to prevail. Midleton CBS, who found it harder to get scores, mainly due to the dominance of the CBC defense, kept in touch through John Millerick, James Mulcahy and Noel Cahill – Cahill started on the corner instead of Izaak Walsh who sustained an injury.

CBC was 1-5 to 0-5 for the good and entered the last 10 minutes of half. Points from Cahalane and Robbie Cotter were canceled by Sean Walsh and Cahill to keep the difference at three points.

A Cahalane free at a standstill left CBC 1-8 to 0-7 at the front at the break.

Midleton CBS raised their game considerably in the second half, and despite quirky shootings, they started narrowing the gap. Sean Walsh converted a few bits and Jack McGann was on target.

With five minutes to go, the games were stalled, 1-10 to 0-13 – CBC had remained unscribed for 20 minutes.

It provided a tense finish. Cahalane sent a free lead for the lead and when the sliotar fell on him a moment later, he had only one thing in mind.

The number 14 zigzagged through the Midlton CBS defense to record CBC’s second goal and a two-point lead. Cathal Hickey’s third point on the trot narrowed the deficit, but CBC held on to their second final in 12 months.

Scorers for CBC: J Cahalane (1-8, 0-4 cutter, 0-1 65), D Burke (1-0), R Cotter (0-2), E Kirby (0-1).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: S Walsh (0-5, 0-4 cutter), C Hickey and N Cahill (0-3 each), J Mulcahy and J McGann (0-2 each), J Millerick (0-1).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), E Downey (Glen Rovers); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Kidney (Cobh); E Kirby (Blarney), N Hartnett (Douglas, Capt), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers); R Cotter (Black Rock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Subs: D Cremin (Midleton) for E Kidney (53).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); J Fitzgerald (Midleton), J Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), R Landers (Killeagh); A Quirke (Midleton), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), E Motherway (St Colman’s); R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton, Capt); S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C Hickey (Lisgoold), J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), N Cahill (St Colman’s), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), E Martin (Kiltha Óg).

Subs: I Walsh (Lisgoold) for E Martin (37), J Oke (Carrigtwohill) for S Quirke (60).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).

