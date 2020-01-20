Christian Bale returns to the red carpet after illness

advertisement

Christian Bale was back on the red carpet on Sunday evening after skipping the Golden Globes earlier this month. Bale and his wife Sibi Balzic attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The actor Batman Begins was nominated for the use of the real racing driver Ken Miles in Ford against Ferrari.

(Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE)

Bale, 45, and Balzic wore matching black outfits. Bale was wearing a black suit with a black shirt, while Balzic was wearing an all-black lace dress.

Earlier this month, Bale skipped the Golden Globes after suffering from flu. He was also nominated for Ford against Ferrari at the Golden Globes, but lost to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

This year, Bale competes at the SAG Awards against Leonardo DiCaprio, once in Hollywood, against Adam Driver from Marriage Story, Taron Egerton from Rocketman and Phoenix.

Bale’s nomination for Ford against Ferrari is his eighth from SAG. He won in 2011 for his supporting role in The Fighter, which also earned him an Oscar. In 2014 he won a second SAG Award as a member of the American Hustle cast.

At the beginning of last week, surprisingly, Bale was not included in the list of 2020 Oscar nominees. In addition to his award for The Fighter, he has Oscar nods for American Hustle, The Big Short and Vice.

Ford vs. Ferrari was staged by James Mangold and tells the story of Ford’s attempt to build a car to beat Ferrari at the Le Mans 24 Hours in France. Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the former driver and car designer, and Bale plays Miles. The rest of the cast consists of Jon Bernthal, Caitroina Balfe and Tracy Letts.

Though Bale missed an Oscar nomination, the film was nominated for Best Film, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mix.

“It’s damn exciting and one of the best races I’ve ever seen. It’s absolutely amazing and nice to be there,” Bale Us Weekly said that he made the film last year. “But it’s about these two people, (Ken) Miles and (Carroll) Shelby. They are actually connected like brothers, but they were also very fiery.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

