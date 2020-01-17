advertisement

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks with director David O. Russell about a film project titled “Doctor / Untitled Attorney”. Russell has already completed the script and the film is expected to be shot later this spring. Bale was last seen on the screen in Ford against Ferrari, which was recognized as the best film at this year’s Academy Awards. As for Russell, he hasn’t been behind the camera since Joy 2015, though he quietly developed The Skies Belong to Us with Michael B. Jordan as the star.

Details of the upcoming David O. Russell film are scarce, but it is believed to be an “improbable partnership between a doctor and a lawyer”. The working title is said to be Amsterdam and production is scheduled to start in April. Other stars who are reportedly having talks to help Christian Bale with the mystery project include Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie. Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie are also believed to be added to the upcoming film.

With production scheduled for April in Amsterdam, Christian Bale will most likely have more than enough time to shoot his scenes before working with Marvel Studios for the first time. Bale takes on a mysterious role in Taika Waititis Thor: Love and Thunder and many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans hope that Christian Bale will play Beta Ray Bill. As with everything else Marvel Studios does, information about the much-anticipated sequel is kept under wraps and we probably won’t learn anything about Bale’s role until the movie hits theaters, which will take a while. When he plays Beta Ray Bill, the actor leaves the special effects team to do the heavy lifting when it comes to transforming the body.

Christian Bale and David O. Russell previously worked together on The Fighter and American Hustle, where the actor underwent body transformation. As the duo work together again, it is unclear whether Bale will go through the role and lose or gain a ton of weight because he is known for having done this so often in his career. In an interview in which Ford was campaigned against Ferrari, the actor said he was done with undergoing such drastic changes to his body that he could possibly only be Christian Bale in this film.

Christian Bale was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work on The Fighter 2010. Now that he’s working with David O. Russell again, there’s likely to be another price call once the project is complete. During the casting we will receive more news about Amsterdam in the coming weeks, especially if the production is really geared towards the start in the coming months. Right now we have to see how Ford behaves against Ferrari at next month’s Academy Awards when the show airs. The deadline was the first to announce the news from Christian Bale and David O. Russell.

